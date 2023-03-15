Prep soccer: Vine Valley Athletic League boys, girls all-league teams
With the completion of the 2022-23 winter sports season, the Vine Valley Athletic League has unveiled all-league teams for winter sports.
Here are the all-league boys and girls soccer teams.
Boys
Most Valuable Player
Anthony Stainer, Sr., Vintage
Offensive Player of the Year
Sergio Hernandez, Sr., Vintage
Defensive Player of the Year
Eric Reis, Sr., Vintage
First Team
Griffin Brophy, So., Sonoma Valley
Victor “Pizarro” Palacio, Jr., Sonoma Valley
Roberto “Bob” Aguilar, Jr., Sonoma Valley
Kevyn Altamirano, Sr., Casa Grande
Hayden Holbrook, Jr., Casa Grande
Jose Chavez, Jr., Casa Grande
Julian Lozanov, Jr., Petaluma
Emmanuel Garcia, Sr., American Canyon
Israel Luevano Navarro, Sr., Napa
Jose Leyva Castro, Jr., Napa
Anthony Stainer, Sr., Vintage
Eric Reis, Sr., Vintage
Sergio Hernandez, Sr., Vintage
Flavio Guzman, Jr., Vintage
Cameron Powell, Sr., Justin-Siena
Felipe Hernandez, Fr., Justin-Siena
Second Team
Cris Rivera, So., Sonoma Valley
Miguel Jimenez, Jr., Sonoma Valley
Adriano Soriano, Sr., Casa Grande
David Ramirez Licea, Jr., Casa Grande
Angel Olvera, Jr., Napa
Rommel Gomez, Sr., Vintage
Noel Lopez, Sr., Vintage
Parker Schuemann, Jr., Justin-Siena
Girls
Most Valuable Player
Maci Bentivegna, Sr., Casa Grande
Offensive Player of the Year
Leila Newberry, Jr., Vintage
Defensive Player of the Year
Katie Hancock, Sr., Casa Grande
Goalkeeper of the Year
Abby Harvey, Jr., Casa Grande
First Team
Natalia Young, Sr., Casa Grande
Katie Hancock, Sr., Casa Grande
Maci Bentivegna, Sr., Casa Grande
Lauren Reposa, Jr., Casa Grande
Sofia Reiswig, Jr., Vintage
Leila Newberry, Jr., Vintage
Payten Mills, Jr., Vintage
Kathryn Hale, Sr., Petaluma
Sunny Schultz, Jr., Petaluma
Grace Forney, So., Petaluma
Isabella Fernandez, Fr., Justin-Siena
Olivia Janerico, Sr., Justin-Siena
Lauren Johnston, Sr., Sonoma Valley
Teagan Rhodes, So., Sonoma Valley
Kiersten Hansen, Sr., Napa
Aminah Hilliard, American Canyon
Second Team
Isabelle Thors, Sr., Casa Grande
Bailey Guerrero, Fr., Casa Grande
Ellie Vasquez-Zimmerman, Jr., Vintage
Claire Mulligan, Fr., Vintage
Gianna Richardson, Jr., Petaluma
Kenly Eskes, Jr., Petaluma
Ella Pedersen, Fr., Justin-Siena
Brianna Jurasek, Sonoma Valley
