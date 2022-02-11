Prep soccer: Windsor girls’ 2nd-half rally secures North Bay League-Oak title

History was made on the Windsor High soccer field on Thursday night as the Jaguars brought home their first-ever girls soccer league title with an incredible second-half comeback in front of a raucous home crowd.

After trailing 1-0 at halftime, Windsor rallied with three goals for a 3-1 win over Cardinal Newman to clinch the North Bay League-Oak title outright.

The Cardinals (8-5, 8-3), who entered the regular-season finale in second place and one game behind Windsor (12-1-2, 9-1) in the league standings, needed a win to share league-title honors with the Jaguars. For the first half, the Cardinals appeared poised to pull off the upset, but the Jaguars dashed those hopes with an onslaught of goals over the final 40 minutes.

Final: Windsor 3, Cardinal Newman 1



Incredible comeback for the Jaguars as they score three goals in the second half to clinch the NBL-Oak title. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/faKozVNVBr — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) February 11, 2022

Windsor junior and University of Washington commit Jadyn Holdenried scored twice in the second half, including the go-ahead goal in the 58th minute and the game-clincher in the 68th minute, while Olivia Hohnstein kick-started the rally with her goal in the 44th minute.

“Cardinal Newman is a very good team,” said Windsor head coach Ralph Montes. “They gave us trouble, but it’s just something ... the way our girls came back and believed in each other and were able to overcome and fight through to the end.”

The second half was a complete flip of the script from the first, which Cardinal Newman controlled from start to finish. The Cardinals scored not four minutes into the game when Natalia Belmonte found Izzy Wright with a cross from the left side that Wright smashed into the goal. More opportunities followed as they peppered Windsor goalkeeper Julianna Santiago with shots on goal throughout the first half.

Windsor’s potent offense couldn’t even get shots on goal, much less good shots.

“First half they were beating us to every ball,” Montes said. “They were all over us. They were at every ball, every 50-50, every time they were there before us. It seemed like they had more players at certain times.”

But that all changed at halftime. Windsor made a formation adjustment, which, combined with some senior leadership, spurred the second-half charge.

“The halftime talk, half of it was them just believing in each other and reminding each other what we’ve done,” Montes said.

Montes and other Jaguar players credited Hohnstein’s goal as the spark they needed. It was in the 44th minute when, off a cross into the box, she stuck her foot out just to get contact on the ball. It popped up and floated high in the air toward Newman’s goal and dropped just over the outstretched hand of its goalie.

Fourteen minutes later, Holdenried took a breakaway up the right side, flew past a few Cardinals defenders and slid her shot into the left corner of the goal. Her goal 10 minutes later that put the game on ice was nearly identical.

The Cardinals nearly made it interesting with several good looks at scoring in the closing minutes that would have cut the deficit to one, but their best chance hit the crossbar in the 77th minute and was corralled in by Santiago.

The Jaguars mobbed each other on the field as the officials blew the final whistle. They were soon joined on the field by friends and family, the largest crowd they’ve had at a game all season. Thursday was also senior night for Windsor.

For senior Emma Corcoran, it couldn’t have been a better night. The Jaguars went undefeated in the spring season last year but no league title was awarded. Corcoran and Co. got their closure on Thursday.

“It’s really nice that that’s kind of fulfilled,” said Corcoran, who signed to play at UC Santa Barbara next year. “It feels so real now, and I don’t think it could have happened on a better night than senior night. It really feels like I’m going out with a bang, leaving a legacy here. After my fourth year on varsity, I wanted to do that all four years. It’s really exciting.”

With the regular season in the books, both teams now turn their attention toward the North Coast Section playoffs. The Jaguars will likely receive a high seed in Division II, while Cardinal Newman is also poised to get a first-round home game in Division III. They’ll find out their seeds on Sunday.

“We’re hoping to make it far into NCS,” Corcoran said. “From the beginning, we’ve said this is the road to playoffs. League is a great thing, but we want to make it as far as we can in playoffs.”