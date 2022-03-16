Prep softball: Cardinal Newman survives marathon showdown with Rancho Cotate

Cardinal Newman High girls softball coach Bill Vreeland stressed the importance of this season’s full softball schedule as a return to the normalcy of the days before COVID-19 changed everything.

Normal for the Cardinals on Tuesday included a sophomore star being the difference in a three-hour extra-innings contest against Rancho Cotate.

Mackenzie Dennis hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to give Newman the lead before leading off the top of the 10th with a single and then closing out the Cougars, stranding a game-tying runner at third to cap a thrilling 9-8 victory for the Cardinals in 10 innings at Rohnert Park.

“Those are the kind of games that you want to be a part of because win or lose, you improve so much from the experience of it,” Vreeland said.

“Ball bounced our way today, but it’ll make us so much better by the end of the year, when we get in the playoffs, that we’ve had that experience.”

The Cardinals (4-2, 2-0 NBL Oak) relied on Dennis to be the game-changer at crucial points but especially the last frame.

Dennis scored a shutout frame in the bottom of the ninth after both teams failed to plate the tiebreaker runner on second through their halves of the extra innings.

She then led off the top of the 10th with a single, advancing Paytin Salfi to third. Salfi was driven in by freshman Callie Howard to put Newman back in front 8-7. Dennis would be driven in on a single by Sarah Khoury to make it 9-7.

Dennis then came out to close the bottom of the 10th. Rancho (1-1 NBL-Oak) didn’t make it easy.

Kailey Yahya sacrificed Kallie Thompson from second to third, then Cougars senior Tiare Guerrero singled in Thompson to make it a one-run game. Guerrero then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Dennis, however, was able to close out the game with back-to-back groundouts to end the lengthy contest.

“I was really proud of her. She hasn’t thrown that much this year. She was really thrown into a pressure cooker there,” Vreeland said of Dennis. “Responded and threw enough strikes. The defense played well enough behind her for us to be victorious.”

Dennis said the bottom of the 10th was challenging.

“It was stressful,” she said. “Rancho has a lot of good girls. Their hitting is fantastic. … It was kind of intense.

“I have a lot of faith in our infield and outfield because we have a really good defense,” she said.

Vreeland stressed that Rancho is one of the tougher teams to compete against.

“Rancho is so tough. (Coach Tracey Poueu-Guerrero) does such a great job preparing them on both sides of the ball,” he said.

The Cougars’ Tiyana Hunt-Martinez had an RBI double to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh. It’s her first season on the varsity squad.

“In the Monty game, someone else was in that position. I decided to give her the start today and I guess that was a good decision,” Poueu-Guerrero said.

The coach complimented the Cardinals’ Dennis on a good all-around day on the diamond.

“Kudos to her, she’s a really great player. She’s a hard person to get out,” Poueu-Guerrero said. “…she’s really someone that’s hard to throw around.”