Prep softball: Cardinal Newman’s postseason run ends in semifinals

It was the end of the road Wednesday for the Cardinal Newman softball team as the Cardinals dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker at McKinleyville in the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs.

The fourth-seeded Cardinals (15-14) took a 1-0 lead into the 7th inning before the top-seeded Panthers (18-8) plated two runs for a walk-off win to advance to the section championship game.

MacKenzie Dennis hit a solo home run, her third of the season, in the fourth to give the Cardinals the lead. Starting pitcher Callie Howard was strong in 6⅔ innings, allowing just six hits with no walks and six strikeouts to keep the Panthers off the board until late.

The hosts led off the seventh with a triple and a single to tie the game at 1-1 before Cardinal Newman turned a double play on a popped-up bunt. But with two outs the Panthers singled, stole second and then walked the game off with a single to center.

“All you hope for is to be in a position to have an opportunity to win, and our pitcher threw a great game, gave us that opportunity,” said Cardinal Newman head coach Bill Vreeland. “Normally we’re going to hit a bit better, but give their team credit. Their pitcher did a good job against us.”

McKinleyville starter Raina Aurburn allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in a complete-game outing.

This is the furthest into the postseason that Cardinal Newman has gone since the 2019 playoffs, when they were also eliminated by McKinleyville, which went on to win the section, in the semifinals.

“I think in a lot of ways, the kids overachieved,” Vreeland said. “They were playing their best at the end, which is always good to see. It’s not how you start; it’s how you finish. Today, we had a couple plays not go our way, otherwise we’re still playing. They really performed well and peaked at the right time. I’m proud of them.”

