Prep softball: Casa Grande tops rival Petaluma in walk-off thriller

For the third time this season, Casa Grande and Petaluma faced off in softball.

And for the third time this season, the game did not disappoint.

With Casa Grande (14-3, 6-1) winning their first league meeting 5-3, and Petaluma (9-5, 4-4) winning their tournament meeting 6-4, there was no predicting who would take Wednesday’s matchup. The Trojans were riding a six-game winning streak, and two games out of first place. The Gauchos are top of the Vine Valley Athletic League.

When it mattered most, however, it was Casa that came out on top, beating their crosstown rivals 5-4 to tighten that grip on first place in the VVAL.

Casa got a complete game in the circle from Georgia Moss. The sophomore went the distance in the circle, recording nine strikeouts in her performance.

Complete game from the circle, walk off single to win it.



But it was her offensive contribution in the bottom of the seventh inning that made the difference.

With the bases loaded and no outs, Moss swung at the first pitch and missed, going in an early 0-1 hole. She connected on the next pitch, however, and it dropped right in front of Trojans left fielder Payton Yeomans. Casa Grande runner Jamie McGaughey sprinted and slid home from third, and the Gauchos walked it off.

“I feel like we’re all working as a team together,” Moss said of the win. “There were obviously tough times, but I’m just glad we pulled it out in the end.”

In a back-and-forth battle, it was the Trojans that struck first in the top of the second. Katrina Johnson’s sacrifice fly to center scored Brycelyn Casey. The Gauchos would answer right back, however, as freshman Abby McSweeney launched a solo home run to left field on a 1-0 count.

Both Moss and Petaluma starter Lily Pardini would get out of jams in the second, third and fourth innings. In the bottom of the third, the Gauchos were threatening with two on, but Pardini retired the next two batters to keep it tied.

“Lily’s a great pitcher,” Casa Grande head coach Billy Brody said. “She battled, she got behind a lot in counts and she’s just not afraid to come back and get you. This is the third time we’ve seen her, and she kind of shuts you down a bit.”

The next half-inning, it was Petaluma that threatened, as runners were on second and third with one out. Moss settled down and sat down the next two up.

In the bottom of the fourth, Casa scored another run, and this time it was shortstop Lauren Ketchu who delivered.

With McSweeney on first base and one out, Ketchu blasted one to left field, giving Casa a two-run lead.

But just like the Gauchos had answered earlier, Petaluma had their answer in the top of the fifth when the Trojans scored three runs. Payton Yeomans beat the throw to home on a fielder’s choice, then Lauren Wilson scored on a wild pitch. Mya Gonzales then ripped a single to left and scored Hollie Pardini.

Down 4-3 after being up 3-1, the Gauchos needed something big, and they got it in the form of McGaughey. With a full count and one out, the University of Hawaii commit hit the third Gaucho home run of the day to tie things up yet again. The placement? Left field.

“The girls just played for each other, and that’s all I can ask,” Brody said.

The 4-4 score would remain until the bottom of the seventh. McGaughey was intentionally walked, followed by Alex Giacomini reaching base on an error. McSweeney was then intentionally walked as well, and the stage was set for Moss and her walk-off RBI single.

Moss’s two hits in four at-bats led Casa at the plate. In the circle, she is now 4-1 with a 2.19 ERA and 53 strikeouts.

Lily Pardini went six innings, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out three batters. Pardini now sits at 5-2 with 44 strikeouts.

As far as the VVAL race goes, Petaluma has four league games left, while Casa Grande has five. The Trojans finish with series against American Canyon, Sonoma Valley, Justin-Siena and Vintage.

Casa still has to play the full series against Siena, as well as play Napa, Sonoma Valley and Vintage one more time. Vintage also only holds one league loss at this point, which came against the bats of Casa.

“Tomorrow’s a new day for us,” Brody said. “There’s not a team I take lightly in the VVAL. So, we have to come out and get some more runs on the board.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.