Prep softball: League-leading Rancho Cotate halts red-hot Windsor

The Windsor softball team found a new gear after a 10-0 drubbing to Rancho Cotate a few weeks ago.

The Jaguars rebounded from that loss with five straight overpowering wins and entered their second meeting with the Cougars on Tuesday just a game back of their foes from Rohnert Park in the North Bay League-Oak standings.

Could Windsor, the No. 5 team in the Press Democrat’s rankings, keep its hot streak alive against the county’s top-ranked team in their second go-round?

Not if Rancho Cotate had anything to say about it.

The Cougars showed once again why they’re sitting atop the rankings and league standings, blanking the visiting Jaguars 8-0 to snap their win streak and take further control of the NBL-Oak.

With the win, Rancho Cotate (10-3, 7-2) now boasts a two-game lead over Windsor (11-6, 5-4), which fell to third in the Oak, and a game-and-a-half lead over Cardinal Newman (9-10, 6-4). The Cougars have five games remaining in the league schedule, including one more against both the Cardinals and the Jaguars.

“Nothing has changed for us,” said Rancho Cotate head coach Tracey Poueu-Guerrero. “We stick to our gameplan just winning one game at a time. I tell the girls, every game is one pitch, one throw, one at-bat at a time. Just build those small successes in a row each inning.”

While Poueu-Guerrero felt her team could have cleaned up some of their at-bats, she couldn’t argue with the results. The Cougars jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, mainly thanks to a two-run single from Tiyana Hunt-Martinez, who went 2 for 2 with two RBIs in the game.

While they added another run in the third on a bases-loaded walk, the Cougars weren’t able to produce much more on offense as Windsor starter Mia Avila settled into a nice groove.

The four-run lead in the end turned out to be plenty of support for starter Kayla Dixon, who allowed just two walks and two hits with two strikeouts in five innings to earn the win. But in the moment, it didn’t feel like enough.

“Honestly, I got a little nervous,” Dixon said after the game, “but I knew that I just had to pitch the ball and hit my spots and my defense has my back and we were going to get three outs and just go back in and hit.”

Inning after inning, that’s exactly what happened until the Cougars broke things open in the fifth. With two on and two out, Paige Vraneswich roped a double into right center that scored Kayla Mahnken, who had led the inning off with a double. Kailey Yahya followed that with a two-run bloop single that dropped over Windsor’s pulled in infield to put the Cougars firmly ahead 7-0.

They added another run on another Mahnken single later in the fifth to build an 8-0 lead before Alex Schmelzel finished the game with two no-hit innings of relief.

Combined, Dixon and Schmelzel held Windsor to just two hits. It’s Dixon’s sixth win of the year as a pitcher, and she lowers her season earned run average to 2.30.

“She’s definitely someone on our team that is relied upon,” said Poueu-Guerrero. “Our four seniors have really taken on a leadership role jointly, so it’s great to see them working together and lead by example. Her demeanor and composure on the mound go a long way, and when she connects, she has a great bat, so that really helps.”

Windsor has another big test on Thursday when it hits the road for a matchup with second-place Cardinal Newman, while Rancho Cotate will meet Montgomery on Thursday to close out the week.

