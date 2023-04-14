Prep softball: Maria Carrillo on a roll with 5th straight win

Coming into this season, Maria Carrillo set four lofty goals.

The Pumas wanted to win league, win the season series against league rival Rancho Cotate, make it to the North Coast Section championship game and go undefeated.

“We’re on path with all of our goals,” head coach Kai Hoke said. “The only one we’re not going to make is go undefeated, which is pretty darn hard to do.”

But three out of four?

“I’ll take it,” said Hoke, laughing. “I’ll take it.”

The Pumas have emerged as the early front-runners in the race for the North Bay League Oak division title this year, further illustrated by their 8-1 victory over second-place Windsor on Thursday.

The win is the fifth in a row for the Pumas (8-1, 5-0), the No. 3 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, and gives them a two-game leading at the top of the league standings.

The No. 2 Jaguars (6-4, 3-2), who dropped their second straight game, sit alone at second, a game ahead of Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate with 10 league games left to play.

Pumas ace Madison Cooper was dialed in and got plenty of support from her defense and offense. She pitched 5⅓ innings with one run allowed with four hits, a walk and four strikeouts to earn the win. She’s now 8-1 on the year with an earned run average under 1.00.

“She worked hard in the offseason,” Hoke said. “Got herself in the weight room, got a little bit stronger so she can improve on some of the areas she struggled last year.”

The Pumas broke the game open in the fifth when they plated five runs, turning a 3-1 lead into 8-1. Erin Kelleher brought two runs in with a double, her second extra-base hit of the game, and Rachaely Yaya scored two others with a single.

Kelleher also drove in a run with a booming triple in the fourth that helped the Pumas reextend their lead.

After falling behind 2-0 early off a two-run home run by Maria Carrillo slugger Olivia Rivera, the Jaguars got a run back in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from Zoe Finney. But Cooper would settle down and escape the jam with a popout and a strikeout to strand two runners on.

Kelleher, who finished 2-for-3 with a game-high three RBIs, then finished off the final 1⅔ innings in relief of Cooper. Rivera, who is committed to Cal State San Marcos, now leads the league with four home runs and leads her team with 15 RBIs and a batting average over .500.

“It’s been on and off, honestly, but a lot of things have been working,” she said. “I’ve really just been trying to focus as much as possible in the batter’s box.”

While Maria Carrillo currently has control of the league race, there’s still a lot of softball left to be played. So far, they’ve beaten Rancho Cotate twice and have wins over Analy, Montgomery and now Windsor. But Thursday’s game was just the one-third mark of the league season. The Pumas still need to face Windsor two more times and Cardinal Newman three times.

There’s a long way to go, but the Pumas are on their way to achieving their goals this year.

“We’re feeling pretty confident,” Cooper said. “We just have a few things to work on, but I feel like we’ll do great this season.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.