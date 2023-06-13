Prep softball: NCL I, II, III All-League teams

Here are all the all-league softball teams from the North Central League I, II and III. Voted on by league coaches.

NCL I

Co-MVPs

Aribella Farrell, Sr., St. Helena

Sofia Cupp, Sr., St. Helena

First team

Rebecca Theodorou, Sr., Lower Lake

Kat Wheelan, Fr., Kelseyville

Amber Smart, Jr., Clear Lake

Tylie Hatcher, Jr., Cloverdale

Charlotte Burchett, So., Cloverdale

Cassiti Baroni, Sr., Fort Bragg

Stella Ellis, Sr., Fort Bragg

Skylar Freutel, Sr., St. Helena

Blythe Brakesman, So., St. Helena

Second team

Tahlia Smith, So., St. Helena

Linnea Cupp, Sr., St. Helena

Kailee Thompson, Sr., Fort Bragg

Rylee Reasoner, Jr., Cloverdale

Sierra Bruch, Sr., Clear Lake

Jayden Paulich, Jr., Kelseyville

Brianna Pyzer, Jr., Middletown

Keeley Parks, Sr., Lower Lake

Kenna Thom, Sr., Willits

Honorable mention

Olive Filippini, Fr., St. Helena

Maddie Triplett, Sr., Fort Bragg

Nikki Namvar, Jr., Fort Bragg

Camryn Donahoo, So., Cloverdale

Grace Gomez, Sr., Clear Lake

Morgan Rogers, Fr., Kelseyville

Carina Fleenor, Sr., Middletown

Marriah Perez, Jr., Lower Lake

Lisa Arkelian, Fr., Willits

NCL II

Co-MVPs

Ruby Wurm, Jr., Upper Lake

Haley Ray, Sr., Credo

First team

Tristin Rhodes, Sr., Upper Lake

Nya Marcks, Jr., Upper Lake

Nathaly Velasco, Sr., Upper Lake

Ashlyn Wurm, Fr., Upper Lake

Bryn Weigel-Murphy, Jr., Credo

Jazlyn Fuller, Jr., Credo

Maya Malone, Jr., Credo

Grace Galindo, Sr., Calistoga

Gillian Alves, So., Tomales

Honorable mention

Maddy Young, Sr., Upper Lake

Paris Klier, Sr., Upper Lake

Aimee Schaefers, Fr., Upper Lake

Tianna Munson, Jr., Credo

Harper Malone, Fr., Credo

Anna Kjeldsen, Jr., Credo

Kassandra Duarte, So., Calistoga

Xitlali Lopez, So., Calistoga

Vanessa Martin, Sr., Tomales

NCL III

Most Valuable Player

Alexa Ferreyra, Fr., Point Arena

First team

Samanda Wood, So., Potter Valley

Keanna Johnson, Jr., Potter Valley

Jaqui Gutierrez, Jr., Potter Valley

Ruby Rosenthal, Sr., Laytonville

Aciahj James, Sr., Laytonville

Savannah Athey, So., Laytonville

Andrea Spangler, So., Point Arena

Hattie Piper, So., Point Arena

Sidney Regelbrugge, Jr., Point Arena

Honorable mention

Kaylin Rojas, Jr., Point Arena

Jada Garner, Fr., Point Arena

Addison Clark, Fr., Point Arena

Kylie Nueroth, So., Laytonville

Ani Rogers, Fr., Laytonville

Jasmine Rogers, So., Laytonville

Amber Thornton, Sr., Potter Valley

Bella Ricetti, So., Potter Valley

Areli Reynosa, Sr., Anderson Valley

