Prep softball: NCL I, II, III All-League teams
Here are all the all-league softball teams from the North Central League I, II and III. Voted on by league coaches.
NCL I
Co-MVPs
Aribella Farrell, Sr., St. Helena
Sofia Cupp, Sr., St. Helena
First team
Rebecca Theodorou, Sr., Lower Lake
Kat Wheelan, Fr., Kelseyville
Amber Smart, Jr., Clear Lake
Tylie Hatcher, Jr., Cloverdale
Charlotte Burchett, So., Cloverdale
Cassiti Baroni, Sr., Fort Bragg
Stella Ellis, Sr., Fort Bragg
Skylar Freutel, Sr., St. Helena
Blythe Brakesman, So., St. Helena
Second team
Tahlia Smith, So., St. Helena
Linnea Cupp, Sr., St. Helena
Kailee Thompson, Sr., Fort Bragg
Rylee Reasoner, Jr., Cloverdale
Sierra Bruch, Sr., Clear Lake
Jayden Paulich, Jr., Kelseyville
Brianna Pyzer, Jr., Middletown
Keeley Parks, Sr., Lower Lake
Kenna Thom, Sr., Willits
Honorable mention
Olive Filippini, Fr., St. Helena
Maddie Triplett, Sr., Fort Bragg
Nikki Namvar, Jr., Fort Bragg
Camryn Donahoo, So., Cloverdale
Grace Gomez, Sr., Clear Lake
Morgan Rogers, Fr., Kelseyville
Carina Fleenor, Sr., Middletown
Marriah Perez, Jr., Lower Lake
Lisa Arkelian, Fr., Willits
NCL II
Co-MVPs
Ruby Wurm, Jr., Upper Lake
Haley Ray, Sr., Credo
First team
Tristin Rhodes, Sr., Upper Lake
Nya Marcks, Jr., Upper Lake
Nathaly Velasco, Sr., Upper Lake
Ashlyn Wurm, Fr., Upper Lake
Bryn Weigel-Murphy, Jr., Credo
Jazlyn Fuller, Jr., Credo
Maya Malone, Jr., Credo
Grace Galindo, Sr., Calistoga
Gillian Alves, So., Tomales
Honorable mention
Maddy Young, Sr., Upper Lake
Paris Klier, Sr., Upper Lake
Aimee Schaefers, Fr., Upper Lake
Tianna Munson, Jr., Credo
Harper Malone, Fr., Credo
Anna Kjeldsen, Jr., Credo
Kassandra Duarte, So., Calistoga
Xitlali Lopez, So., Calistoga
Vanessa Martin, Sr., Tomales
NCL III
Most Valuable Player
Alexa Ferreyra, Fr., Point Arena
First team
Samanda Wood, So., Potter Valley
Keanna Johnson, Jr., Potter Valley
Jaqui Gutierrez, Jr., Potter Valley
Ruby Rosenthal, Sr., Laytonville
Aciahj James, Sr., Laytonville
Savannah Athey, So., Laytonville
Andrea Spangler, So., Point Arena
Hattie Piper, So., Point Arena
Sidney Regelbrugge, Jr., Point Arena
Honorable mention
Kaylin Rojas, Jr., Point Arena
Jada Garner, Fr., Point Arena
Addison Clark, Fr., Point Arena
Kylie Nueroth, So., Laytonville
Ani Rogers, Fr., Laytonville
Jasmine Rogers, So., Laytonville
Amber Thornton, Sr., Potter Valley
Bella Ricetti, So., Potter Valley
Areli Reynosa, Sr., Anderson Valley
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: