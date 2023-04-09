Prep softball outlook: Local teams off to hot starts so far

With league play firmly underway after a soggy start to the season, there is a lot to look forward to this year when it comes to the prep softball scene in Sonoma County and beyond.

While just a couple of local teams last season reached the North Coast Section semifinals after a handful reached the second round, this year several squads have already improved (or are looking to improve) on their 2022 performances.

These teams from around the area will be looking to go far in the playoffs:

Casa Grande (10-2)

The Gauchos certainly are one of the teams that fall into the “already improved” category.

After an 11-10 season last year that saw them place fourth in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 6-6 record, Casa has been the opposite this year with a 10-2 overall record so far and a 3-1 mark in early league play, trailing only Vintage.

The Gauchos currently hold the top spot in The Press Democrat’s rankings, and have already had wins over Cardinal Newman, Windsor and Vintage, among others. They’ll be an incredibly tough team to beat this season.

Maria Carrillo (6-1)

The Pumas were one of a pair of teams to make it to the NCS semifinals last season, losing to top seed Eureka 5-0 in the Division 3 bracket. They finished in fourth place in the North Bay League Oak division with an 8-7 record (14-11 overall)

Carrillo seems to have taken last year’s finish personally, as they Pumas currently sit atop the Oak with a 3-0 record in league play. Two wins over defending league champion Rancho Cotate - as well as a win over Montgomery - have fueled the hot start. The Pumas still must play series against Windsor, Cardinal Newman and Analy, so this league race is far from over.

Windsor (5-2)

Yet another member of the NBL-Oak, the Jaguars’ strong start has made it easy to believe that this year’s league race is going to be a dogfight. They, like Carrillo, are undefeated in league play so far, which included a huge extra-inning win over Cardinal Newman. They’ll play the Cardinals twice more and have yet to play Carrillo and Rancho Cotate.

The Jaguars’ nonleague schedule so far includes wins over San Marin and Napa, while losses have come to NCS powerhouses Casa Grande and American Canyon.

Cardinal Newman (7-4)

The Cardinals were the other team that made the NCS semifinals last season, losing to top-seeded McKinleyville 2-1 in the Division 4 bracket. They also were in that dogfight for the NBL-Oak crown, eventually taking second place with a 9-6 league record.

After starting off the season 6-1, the Cardinals have had a nightmare start to league play, as they currently sit at 1-3 with losses to Windsor, Rancho Cotate and Analy. They did beat Analy and have a chance to win the season series.

Ukiah (6-3)

It’s a little difficult to gauge the NBL-Redwood this year, but if early results mean anything, then Ukiah is at the top of the list. The Wildcats have averaged just over 11 runs per game in eight games played, and that has them at a 6-3 overall record. They beat Kelseyville 11-3 and St. Bernard’s 15-3 but lost to Sonoma Valley 13-5 and Cloverdale 12-7.

Ukiah has been on fire to start league play, going 4-0. They beat Santa Rosa 17-0 and Healdsburg 12-1, but their best league win so far came by beating St. Vincent 15-11. With Santa Rosa and St. Vincent 3-1 in league, it could be an interesting race in the Redwood.

Cloverdale (7-2)

The Eagles have been soaring, as they started the year off 4-0 with wins over the likes of Ukiah and St. Vincent de Paul. They did drop two in a row right after, which included a 8-7 loss in extra innings to Fortuna in tournament play. Cloverdale has rebounded nicely, however, winning the last three games by an average of seven runs.

They currently sit second in the NCL I, with their lone league loss coming to St. Helena. They’ll get another crack at the Saints, however, with hopes of lifting the league title.

Players to watch

Jamie McGaughey, Sr., Casa Grande

-University of Hawaii commit, .483 average, five home runs, 14 RBIs.

Callie Howard, So., Cardinal Newman

-7-1 in the circle, 1.00 ERA with 91 strikeouts, batting .526 with 20 hits and 14 RBIs.

Katherine Kiser, So., Sonoma Valley

-Batting .468 with 24 runs on 22 hits.

Payton Yeomans, Sr., Petaluma

-Batting .414 with 12 hits and five RBIs.

Alex Schmelzel, Jr., Rancho Cotate

-3.20 ERA with 18 strikeouts.

Olivia Rivera, Sr., Maria Carrillo

-Batting .522 with nine RBIs, 12 hits and two home runs.

Madison Cooper, Sr., Maria Carrillo

-1.00 ERA, 6-1 with 59 strikeouts.

Sophia Soltanizadeh, Jr., Windsor

-Batting .619 with 13 hits and five RBIs.

Adelia Jacobsen, Jr., Ukiah

-Batting .714 with 10 hits and four RBIs.

Charlotte Burchett, So., Cloverdale

-Eagles’ ace, threw no-hitter against Kelseyville.

Kat Cespedes, Sr., St. Vincent de Paul

-Batting .481 with 13 hits and 8 RBIs.

Kassedy Midgely, Jr., Sonoma Valley

-49 strikeouts in 49 innings pitched, 3.71 ERA.

Jordyn Schrag, Jr., Analy

-Batting .526 with 10 hits, seven RBIs and two triples

Hollie Pardini, Sr., Petaluma

-Batting .290 with nine hits, 10 RBIs, one home run.

Mia Avila, Jr., Windsor

-Batting .240 with six hits, 11 RBIs, two home runs.

Jayden Cox, Jr., Montgomery

-Batting .353 with four runs and six hits.

Kailey Yahya, Jr., Rancho Cotate

-Batting .286 with four hits in 14 at-bats.

(Stats updated as of Saturday)

Also keep an eye on

Sarah Khoury, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Izzy Kunimue, Fr., Cardinal Newman

Jordyn Johnsen, Fr., Cardinal Newman

Mackenzie Dennis, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Alexis Hoke, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Lily Pardini, So., Petaluma

Lily Caughie, Sr., Windsor

Sara Habkirk, Jr., Montgomery

Sydney Millea, Jr., Montgomery

Paige Vranesevich, Jr., Rancho Cotate

Kallie Thompson, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Kaihla Jarvinen, So., Analy

Kylyn Watkins, Sr., Ukiah

Trinity Vlasak, Sr., Cloverdale

Tylie Hatcher, Jr., Cloverdale

Makayla Bignardi, Fr., St. Vincent

Rachel Wyne, Jr., Santa Rosa

Sage Tropf, So., Santa Rosa

Claire Berry, Fr., Healdsburg

Ashley Jenkins, Fr., Healdsburg

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.