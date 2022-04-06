Prep softball: Petaluma fall to American Canyon amid scoring struggles

The Petaluma High softball team couldn’t match American Canyon’s clutch hitting at home on Tuesday in a matchup of two of the Vine Valley Athletic League’s best.

Scoring all their runs with two outs, the Wolves grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the first, tacked on one more run in the fourth, two more in the sixth and another in the seventh.

The Trojans, meanwhile, left five runners on in the final two innings in the 5-2 loss that gave the visiting team at least a share of the early VVAL lead.

Trojans coach Kurt Jastrow pointed at one stat: Petaluma was 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and two outs and American Canyon was 5-for-6 in the same scenario.

“We just didn’t get the key two-out hits,” he said.

After falling behind 2-0 in the fourth, Petaluma (6-3, 2-1 VVAL) clawed a run back in the bottom half of the frame. Hollie Pardini singled to start the inning, advanced to second on a passed ball and then to third on a single by Casey Sullivan. Pardini then scored on a groundout by Katrina Johnson to cut the Wolves’ advantage to 2-1.

Following a scoreless fifth, American Canyon tacked two more on in the top of the sixth.

After two quick outs in the bottom half of the frame, the Trojans started to find some life. Karlie Bernich was hit by a pitch, Sullivan reached on an error and Johnson singled.

Brycelyn Casey then walked with the bases loaded to plate Bernich and make it a two-run game. Ellie Oatman would ground out to the pitcher to end the Trojans’ brief two-out rally.

Jastrow commended the Wolves’ pitcher, sophomore Jaida Fulcer, for securing the two-out ground balls in the sixth and seventh.

“The last two were hard-hit balls, but she snagged them,” he said. “If those get through, it’s a whole different ballgame.”

American Canyon added another insurance run in the top of the seventh. Petaluma used a pair of walks to get two runners into scoring position with two outs, but Bernich grounded out to end the game.

Heading into Wednesday’s game, there was a three-way tie atop the league with 2-0 records for Petaluma, American Canyon and Vintage. Vintage played late Tuesday against Napa and a score for their contest wasn’t available by press time. The Trojans had won three of their last four games.

Jastrow still considers the loss one of their better games of the season and doesn’t believe the eventual VVAL winner will go undefeated.

“Katrina (Johnson) threw a great game. It’s a good-hitting team over there,” he said.

Johnson pitched all seven innings, allowing four earned runs, three walks and striking out three. Johnson was 1-for-3 with an RBI at the plate and Casey was 1-for-2 with an RBI and a walk.

“This just proves one thing … we can play with anybody,” Jastrow said. “I don’t care who it is. We just need to get more key two-out hits.”

Petaluma hosts Sonoma Valley on Thursday at 4 p.m.