Prep softball rankings: Cardinal Newman jumps a spot but Casa Grande, Maria Carrillo steady on top

There’s only one change in our list of the top five local softball teams despite a wild slate of recent results.

Season-long No. 1 Casa Grande eked out a walk-off win over rival Petaluma before blasting Justin-Siena with a perfect game- followed by a no-hitter — in a 3-0 week. The Gauchos have now won five in a row and 11 of their last 12.

Maria Carrillo had its extended winning streak snapped by Cardinal Newman and then battled out a high-scoring win over Montgomery to salvage a 1-1 week. The Pumas still have a two-game lead atop the North Bay League Oak division, but with six league games left, the race for the pennant is far from over.

Petaluma fell out of contention for the Vine Valley Athletic League title with its loss to Casa Grande but could still be in line to host a first-round playoff game with a strong finish down the stretch.

The Trojans could also be a dark horse player come VVAL tournament time. They’ve beaten both first-place Casa Grande and third-place American Canyon this year and played second-place Vintage tough in a loss.

Still, the Trojans’ loss to the Gauchos, paired with Cardinal Newman’s win over No. 2 Maria Carrillo, means that the Cardinals and Trojans will flip spots at Nos. 3 and 4 this week.

The Cardinals have a big NBL-Oak series this week against Windsor, which righted the ship last week after dropping four in a row. The Cardinals are in third in the league standings, a game back from Windsor in the loss column. Both teams are looking up at Maria Carrillo, but the Jaguars have two more chances at the Pumas while the Cardinals have one. Those three games could very well decide the league race.

1. Casa Grande (16-3)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: 3-0, beat No. 3 Petaluma 5-4 and swept Justin-Siena 20-0 and 17-0.

Next up: vs. Ukiah (10-5), Saturday

2. Maria Carrillo (10-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last rankings: 1-1, lost to No. 4 Cardinal Newman 10-3, beat Montgomery 14-11.

Next up: vs. Montgomery (5-6-2), Wednesday

3. Cardinal Newman (11-6)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last rankings: 2-1, beat No. 2 Maria Carrillo 10-3 and Rancho Cotate 8-2. Lost to Central Catholic-Modesto 3-1.

Next up: at No. 5 Windsor (9-6), Thursday

4. Petaluma (11-6)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: 2-2, lost to No. 1 Casa Grande 5-4, beat American Canyon 5-4, lost to Rancho Cotate 8-7, beat Alhambra 6-4.

Next up: vs. Sonoma Valley (9-10), Wednesday

5. Windsor (9-6)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: 3-1, lost to Rancho Cotate 6-2, beat Analy 15-14, Archie Williams 10-4 and Montgomery 4-2.

Next up: vs. No. 4 Cardinal Newman (11-6), Thursday

On the bubble:

Sonoma Valley (9-10)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 0-2, lost to American Canyon 11-1 and St. Helena 5-4.

Next up: at No. 3 Petaluma (11-6), Wednesday

Cloverdale (9-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 1-1, lost to St. Helena 6-4, beat Lower Lake 13-2

Next up: vs. Kelseyville (7-7), Friday

Ukiah (10-5)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-1, beat Elsie Allen 20-2, St. Vincent 21-8, lost to Analy 8-5.

Next up: at Elsie Allen (0-8), Wednesday

Records and results accurate as of Tuesday afternoon.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.