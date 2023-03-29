Prep softball rankings: Casa Grande debuts at No. 1

While the softball season has been underway for nearly a month, this first ranking was a bit difficult to compile due to a lack of games for a handful of teams.

The volatile spring weather we’ve had in Sonoma County these last few weeks has left a few teams with fewer than five games under their belts so far, while others are pushing 10.

Expect these rankings to change quite a bit over the next few weeks as teams make up lost games.

1. Casa Grande (6-2)

Last week: 1-1, beat Petaluma 5-3. Lost to American Canyon 5-2.

Next up: TBD

2. Cardinal Newman (6-2)

Last week: 1-1, beat San Marin 5-2. Lost to No. 3 Windsor 10-5.

Next up: TBD

3. Windsor (2-2)

Last week: 1-0, beat No. 2 Cardinal Newman 10-5.

Next up: TBD

4. Maria Carrillo (4-1)

Last week: Didn’t play

Next up: TBD

5. Petaluma (3-2)

Last week: 2-1, beat Napa 10-0 and American Canyon 11-4. Lost to No. 1 Casa Grande 5-3.

Next up: TBD

On the bubble:

Rancho Cotate (1-2)

Last week: Didn’t play

Next up: TBD

Cloverdale (5-2)

Last week: 1-1, beat Lower Lake 5-1. Lost to St. Helena 4-0.

Next up: TBD

Montgomery (2-1-1)

Last week: 1-0, beat St. Vincent 13-0.

Next up: TBD

Sonoma Valley (4-4)

Last week: 1-3, beat Justin-Siena 12-0. Lost to Pinole Valley 7-0, Vintage 16-0 and American Canyon 7-4.

Next up: TBD

Casa Grande debuts at No. 1 due to its strong start to the year. The Gauchos boast wins over three teams in the top five — No. 2 Cardinal Newman (11-1), No. 3 Windsor (5-3) and No. 5 Petaluma (5-3) — along with quality wins over Rancho Cotate (9-1) and Vintage (5-1).

Despite losing to Windsor on Monday, Cardinal Newman gets the No. 2 spot thanks to its body of work thus far, which includes quality wins over St. Helena (5-4) and San Rafael (2-1).

Rancho Cotate, last year’s season-long No. 1, is on the outside looking in for now due primarily to a lack of games. The Cougars have only played three games a month into the season but should find their way into the top five eventually.

For now, Petaluma has the edge over the Cougars for the No. 5 spot thanks to a quality win over a very good American Canyon team.

Of note, we’re leaving the “next up” section for each team blank for now due to cancellations and postponements from the storm hitting Sonoma County this week.

