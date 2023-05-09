Prep softball rankings: Casa Grande, Petaluma hold top spots

The Press Democrat’s season-long No. 1 softball team simply cannot be stopped.

Casa Grande pushed its winning streak to nine games last week as it also wrapped up the regular-season title in the Vine Valley Athletic League, its first league title since 2009.

With 20 wins heading into the league tournament this week, the Gauchos are in the midst of their winningest season in decades and appear to be set for a deep postseason run.

Jumping up to No. 2 this week is Petaluma. The Trojans have been steadily rising the past few weeks and finally leapfrogged Maria Carrillo after picking up two very quality wins, coupled with the Pumas’ loss to Cardinal Newman.

The Cardinals handed the Pumas both of their league losses this year, but their season records in both league play and overall keep Maria Carrillo ahead for now. Both teams are currently headed for top seeds in the North Coast Section playoffs next week, along with Casa Grande and Petaluma.

The NCS seeding meeting is scheduled for Saturday. These will be our final rankings of the regular season. We’ll release our final rankings once all local teams have finished for the year. All records and results are accurate as of Monday morning.

1. Casa Grande (20-3)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: 2-0, beat Napa 4-0 and Sonoma Valley 18-1

Next up: VVAL Tournament vs. American Canyon (13-9), Tuesday

2. Petaluma (16-6)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: 2-0, beat Vintage 6-5 and No. 5 Windsor 14-4.

Next up: VVAL Tournament vs. Vintage (15-9), Wednesday

3. Maria Carrillo (14-3)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last rankings: 1-1, beat No. 5 Windsor 11-4 and lost to No. 4 Cardinal Newman 8-2.

Next up: vs. Analy (5-11), Tuesday

4. Cardinal Newman (14-8)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last rankings: 2-0, beat Montgomery 7-6 and then-No. 2 Maria Carrillo 8-2.

Next up: vs. Rancho Cotate (6-13), Friday

5. Windsor (12-9)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: 1-2, lost to then-No. 2 Maria Carrillo 11-4, beat Rancho Cotate 6-5, lost to then-No. 3 Petaluma 14-4.

Next up: at Rancho Cotate (6-13), Tuesday

on the bubble:

Sonoma Valley (11-12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-1, beat Napa 10-8 and Justin-Siena 19-6, lost to No. 1 Casa Grande 18-1.

Next up: TBD

Montgomery (8-10-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 1-1, lost to No. 4 Cardinal Newman 7-6, beat Analy 12-2.

Next up: at Analy (5-11), Wednesday.

Cloverdale (12-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 1-0, beat Willits 12-1.

Next up: at Fort Bragg (11-6), Tuesday

Ukiah (14-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 1-0, beat Elsie Allen 13-1.

Next up: vs. Healdsburg (7-11), Tuesday

