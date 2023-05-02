Prep softball rankings: Casa Grande still No. 1 as historic season rolls on

Similar to baseball, the top five of our rankings features just one change this week as Petaluma and Cardinal Newman flip-flop again in the middle of the pack.

The Casa Grande Gauchos continue to roll through teams — and barring some massive upsets down the stretch, will stay as our No. 1 team through the completion of the regular season.

Their marquee 10-run win over Vintage that clinched them at worst a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League title was also the worst loss of the year for the Crushers. By the time you’re reading this, Casa Grande may have already clinched its first league title since 2009.

Maria Carrillo remains the class of the North Bay League Oak division. Entering their second meeting of the year with Windsor on Tuesday, the Pumas had won four in a row and 10 of their last 11. They could clinch their first league title since 2014 with a win over the Jaguars.

Petaluma leapfrogs Cardinal Newman thanks to a perfect week combined with the Cardinals falling to Windsor for the second time this season. The Jaguars will stay at No. 5, however, because of a loss to Montgomery.

Next week will be our final regular-season rankings. We’ll pause them for the duration of the NCS playoffs before releasing our final-season rankings when all teams are done for the year.

1. Casa Grande (18-3)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: 2-0, beat Vintage 13-3 and Ukiah 10-0.

Next up: vs. Napa (6-11), Wednesday

2. Maria Carrillo (13-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last rankings: 3-0, beat Rancho Cotate 6-1, Montgomery 8-7 and Analy via forfeit.

Next up: vs. No. 4 Cardinal Newman (12-8), Thursday

3. Petaluma (14-6)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last rankings: 3-0, beat Sonoma Valley 5-2, Justin-Siena 13-1 and Montgomery 10-2.

Next up: vs. Vintage (14-8), Wednesday

4. Cardinal Newman (12-8)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: 1-2, beat Analy 5-2, lost to Windsor 11-7 and Marin Catholic 4-3.

Next up: vs. Rancho Cotate (6-11), Wednesday

5. Windsor (11-7)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: 2-1, lost to Montgomery 10-3, beat then-No. 3 Cardinal Newman 11-7 and Analy 6-4.

Next up: at Rancho Cotate (6-11), Thursday

On the bubble:

Sonoma Valley (9-11)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 0-1, lost to then-No. 4 Petaluma 5-2.

Next up: vs. Justin-Siena (1-11), Wednesday

Montgomery (7-9-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-2, beat No. 5 Windsor 10-3, lost to No. 2 Maria Carrillo 8-7, beat Rancho Cotate 2-1, then lost to then-No. 4 Petaluma 10-2.

Next up: at Analy (4-10), Thursday

Cloverdale (11-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-0, beat Clear Lake 16-1 and Kelseyville 20-1.

Next up: at Middletown (4-7), Friday

Ukiah (13-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 3-1, beat Healdsburg 11-1, Elsie Allen 24-8 and Piner 18-1, then lost to No. 1 Casa Grande 10-0.

Next up: at Elsie Allen (0-11), Thursday

