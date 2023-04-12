Prep softball rankings: Casa Grande still No. 1, but Petaluma on the rise

The Casa Grande softball team retains its top spot this week despite falling to crosstown rival Petaluma in the championship game of Napa’s tournament over the weekend.

The Gauchos posted impressive wins over Dixon, Arroyo and Antioch during the tournament and already boast a win over the Trojans earlier this year. This weekend’s result was more of an indication of how evenly these teams are matched.

Outside of the Gauchos at No. 1, deciphering the next three spots is a challenge. Windsor, Petaluma and Maria Carrillo all have very similar resumes thus far, which all feature numerous quality wins. Windsor gets the No. 2 spot for now due to their win over St. Helena, which beat Maria Carrillo earlier this year, on Monday.

The Pumas and Trojans will share the No. 3 this week. While they’ve beaten both Casa Grande and American Canyon this year, the Trojans’ losses to Cardinal Newman and Sonoma Valley will keep them from being the outright No. 3 for now.

Just like in baseball, the North Bay League Oak division is proving to be a gauntlet for local teams. After looking like a top-two team in the county early on, the Cardinals suffered back-to-back losses to unranked teams last week and are now 1-3 in league play.

They’ll have a chance to improve their standing this week with matchups against Windsor and Maria Carrillo.

1. Casa Grande (11-3)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: 5-1, beat Napa 14-1, Arroyo-San Lorenzo 2-1, Antioch 11-0, Archie Williams 10-0 and Dixon 3-0. Lost to then-unranked Petaluma 6-4 in championship of Napa Spring Tournament.

Next up: vs. Sonoma Valley (9-6), Wednesday

2. Windsor (6-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: 3-0, beat Analy 15-4, Montgomery 9-6 and St. Helena 5-3.

Next up: at No. 3 Maria Carrillo (6-1), Thursday

T-3. Maria Carrillo (6-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last rankings: 2-0, beat Montgomery 8-2 and Rancho Cotate 8-5.

Next up: vs. No. 2 Windsor (5-2), Thursday

T-3. Petaluma (8-4)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: 5-0, beat Justin-Siena 12-0, Rancho Cotate 7-0, Arcata 14-0, Vanden 4-3 and No. 1 Casa Grande 6-4 to win the Napa Spring Tournament.

Next up: at Napa (5-8), Friday

5. Cardinal Newman (7-4)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last rankings: 0-2, lost to Rancho Cotate 1-0 and Analy 6-4.

Next up: at Montgomery (3-3-1), Thursday

On the bubble:

Sonoma Valley (9-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 3-2, beat Arcata 4-0, Rancho Cotate 7-3 and Archie Williams 2-1. Lost to Napa 16-6 and Dixon 7-3.

Next up: at No. 1 Casa Grande (11-3), Wednesday

Cloverdale (7-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 1-0, beat Kelseyville 10-0.

Next up: vs. Fort Bragg (4-3), Friday

Ukiah (6-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-1, beat St. Vincent 15-11 and Healdsburg 12-0. Lost to Montgomery 19-0.

Next up: at Santa Rosa (3-5), Thursday

Rancho Cotate (3-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-4, beat then-No. 2 Cardinal Newman 1-0 and Napa 7-4. Lost to then-No. 4 Maria Carrillo 8-5, Vanden 12-5, then-No. 5 Petaluma 7-0 and Sonoma Valley 7-3.

Next up: vs. Analy (3-3), Thursday

Records and results are accurate of Tuesday morning.

