Prep softball rankings: Casa Grande still on top; Petaluma, Maria Carrillo keep rising

Casa Grande remains the cream of the crop in The Press Democrat’s latest softball rankings, but a few teams are hot on its trail.

Maria Carrillo and Petaluma, the teams that were tied for No. 3 last week, are each on six-game winning streaks heading into Tuesday night’s games. The Pumas have opened up a 2½-game lead atop the North Bay League Oak division standings, while the Trojans have collected some quality wins over the last two weeks, including over the No. 1 Gauchos.

Petaluma and Casa will square off for the third time this year Wednesday in league play, with the Gauchos looking to hold on to their first-place standing in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Newman started last week with two nice wins, including over then-No. 2 Windsor, and finished with a narrow loss to Maria Carrillo. The Cardinals have been up and down in league play so far but could get back in the mix if they can beat the Pumas on Tuesday.

Windsor dropped all three of its games last week and fell three spots to No. 5. The Jaguars are still in second place in the NBL-Oak with 10 league games left, so there’s plenty of time to bounce back.

1. Casa Grande (13-3)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: 2-0, beat Sonoma Valley 9-2 and American Canyon 7-6.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Petaluma (9-4), Wednesday

2. Maria Carrillo (9-1)

Previous ranking: T-3

Since last rankings: 3-0, beat Analy 13-3, then-No. 2 Windsor 8-1 and then-No. 5 Cardinal Newman 3-2.

Next up: vs. Montgomery (4-5-2), Thursday

3. Petaluma (9-4)

Previous ranking: T-3

Since last rankings: 1-0, beat Napa 12-3.

Next up: at No. 1 Casa Grande (13-3), Wednesday

4. Cardinal Newman (9-5)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: 2-1, beat then-No. 2 Windsor 8-5 and Montgomery 14-6, then lost to then-No. 3 Maria Carrillo 3-2.

Next up: vs. Rancho Cotate (4-7), Thursday

5. Windsor (6-5)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last rankings: 0-3, lost to then-No. 5 Cardinal Newman 8-5, then-No. 3 Maria Carrillo 8-1 and Alhambra 8-0.

Next up: vs. Analy (3-5), Thursday

On the bubble:

Sonoma Valley (9-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 0-2, lost to Vintage 13-1 and No. 1 Casa Grande 9-2.

Next up: at American Canyon (10-5), Wednesday

Cloverdale (8-3)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 1-1, beat Middletown 22-2, lost to Fort Bragg 6-5.

Next up: at Lower Lake (2-6), Friday

Ukiah (8-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 2-0, beat Piner 18-6 and Santa Rosa 21-15.

Next up: at St. Vincent (4-7), Thursday

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.