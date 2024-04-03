Prep softball rankings: Minimal movement after rainy week, but big matchups approach

It was relatively quiet last week for softball teams due to rain, so there’s not much movement in The Press Democrat’s second rankings of the season.

The top four stand pat, with the top three — Casa Grande, American Canyon and Cardinal Newman — each winning their lone games last week. The Gauchos probably had the most impressive victory of the bunch, a hard-fought 4-3 thriller against rival Petaluma decided in extra innings.

1. Casa Grande (7-1)

Last ranking: 1

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat then-No. 5 Petaluma 4-3

This week: vs. No. 4 Vintage (5-2)*, Wednesday; Livermore Stampede Tournament vs. College Park (4-3), Thursday; vs. San Ramon Valley (7-4) and Liberty (6-2), Friday

2. American Canyon (9-2)

Last ranking: 2

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Sonoma Valley 6-1

This week: vs. Justin-Siena (2-5)*, Wednesday

3. Cardinal Newman (8-2)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat San Marin 10-9

This week: vs. Rancho Cotate (2-2), Tuesday; at No. 6 Analy (9-1), Thursday

4. Vintage (5-2)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 1-1, lost to Pioneer-Woodland 5-1, beat No. 6 St. Helena 6-5

This week: at No. 1 Casa Grande (7-1), Wednesday; vs. Central Catholic-Modesto (10-3) at NorCal Classic

5. St. Helena (8-3)

Last ranking: 6

Since last ranking: 1-1, beat Clear Lake 5-0 and lost to No. 4 Vintage 6-5

This week: No games

6. Petaluma (3-3)

Last ranking: 5

Since last ranking: 0-2, lost to Maria Carrillo 7-6 and No. 1 Casa Grande 4-3

This week: vs. Napa (5-4)*, Tuesday; vs. Sonoma Valley (5-4)*, Wednesday; at Justin-Siena (2-5)*, Friday; vs. Clayton Valley Charter (3-5), Saturday

7. Analy (9-1)

Last ranking: 7

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Pinole Valley 5-1

This week: vs. Windsor (2-4)*, Tuesday; vs. No. 3 Cardinal Newman (8-2)*, Thursday

On the bubble (alphabetical order): Cloverdale (5-1), Maria Carrillo (4-2), Napa (5-4), Rancho Cotate (2-2), Sonoma Valley (5-4), St. Vincent (6-2)

No. 2 American Canyon continues to roll as its win streak is now up to eight heading following its win over Sonoma Valley on Monday. The Wolves are averaging better than nine runs per game over their winning streak and will have a good chance to push it to nine in a row with one game against Justin-Siena this week ahead of a heavyweight battle against No. 4 Vintage next week.

Despite losing a game last week, the Crushers stay at No. 4 thanks in large part to their win over No. 5 St. Helena. The Saints don’t drop with the loss, partially because of Petaluma’s 0-2 week, but also because a one-run loss to a Division 1 team shows how good they are in Division 4.

Analy has its first big test coming up this week when the Tigers host No. 3 Cardinal Newman. It’ll be a crucial game for the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs and North Bay League-Oak race.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.