Prep softball rankings: No change in top 5 after another quiet week

It was another quiet week around the county as weather continues to be a thorn in the side of local softball teams. Four of the nine teams mentioned here didn’t take the field, and only two played two games.

The continued lack of games for most makes it difficult to gauge where exactly the pecking order currently stands. So, there will be no changes in this week’s rankings.

Casa Grande was one of the teams whose slate of games last week was wiped out due to weather. Still, the Gauchos retain the top overall spot in our rankings, based on their 6-2 record to date. Casa Grande returns to action Friday against Arroyo of San Lorenzo.

1. Casa Grande (6-2)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last ranking: Didn’t play.

Next up: vs. Arroyo-San Lorenzo (2-6), Friday

2. Cardinal Newman (7-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Analy 18-2.

Next up: vs. Analy (2-2), Thursday

3. Windsor (3-2)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Napa 9-0.

Next up: at Montgomery (2-1-1), Thursday

4. Maria Carrillo (4-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last ranking: Didn’t play.

Next up: vs. Rancho Cotate (1-2), Thursday

5. Petaluma (3-4)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last ranking: 0-2, lost to Sonoma Valley 14-9 and Vintage 3-2.

Next up: at Justin-Siena (1-4), Wednesday

On the bubble:

Sonoma Valley (6-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 2-0, beat No. 5 Petaluma 14-9 and Ukiah 13-5.

Next up: at Napa (2-5), Wednesday

Cloverdale (6-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Clear Lake 8-1.

Next up: at Willits (0-2), Friday

Rancho Cotate (1-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: Didn’t play.

Next up: at No. 4 Maria Carrillo (4-1), Thursday

Montgomery (2-1-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: Didn’t play

Next up: vs. No. 3 Windsor (3-2), Thursday

(Note: Records and results are updated as of Tuesday morning.)

On the outside looking in, Sonoma Valley and Cloverdale are knocking on the door of the top five. The Dragons beat a ranked team in Petaluma last week while Cloverdale has outscored teams 62-11 over its six wins.

Despite the loss to unranked Sonoma Valley, Petaluma stays in the top five thanks to the Trojans’ earlier win over American Canyon.

The Wolves are one of the top teams in the North Coast Section and boast wins over Casa Grande (5-2), Windsor (8-3) and Sonoma Valley (7-4). The Trojans also nearly knocked off a very talented Vintage team on Monday.

Like we said in our first rankings last week, quite a bit of movement should be expected in these rankings once teams start to get more games under their belts.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.