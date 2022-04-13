Prep softball: Windsor keeps hot streak alive with big win over Montgomery

Ever since a 10-0 loss to league-leading Rancho Cotate about two weeks ago, the Windsor softball team has rebounded with its best string of performances of the season.

Heading into their North Bay League-Oak battle with Montgomery on Tuesday, the Jaguars had scored 60 runs over their last four contests, all wins, since the loss to the area’s top-ranked team to establish themselves as a legitimate contender in the league race.

Against the Vikings, it was more of the same as Windsor romped to a 13-3 win in five innings to extend the winning streak to five.

Windsor’s players and coaches all agree that something special has been brewing over the last couple of weeks.

“We’re feeling really good,” said senior Riley Zwetsloot, who doubled and drove in two runs on Tuesday. “We’ve kind of hit our stride. We had a couple tough games at the beginning of the season, but we’ve learned from those and we’re coming back.

“Our coach likes to call it our battle rhythm. We’re just going to try to keep that momentum going.”

The Jaguars (11-5, 5-3), the No. 5 team in The Press Democrat’s area rankings, broke open a 2-2 tie with a six-run third inning and five-run fifth to turn a close gamer into another runaway victory. They had seven players record RBIs, led by Zwetsloot and Zoe Finney, who each had two.

Over its five-game winning streak, Windsor has averaged better than 14 runs per game.

“The last couple games we’ve just come out hitting the ball,” said Windsor head coach Charlie Johnson. “Teams get runs on us but the confidence is there that we’re going to come back and get the runs to keep going. We’re not worried about it.”

Despite the 10-run win, the Jaguars actually had to rally from an early hole. Montgomery (4-8, 3-5), ranked No. 6 by the PD, took an early 2-0 lead off a double from Jayden Cox in the first inning.

But the hosts came right back in the bottom half of the frame to tie the game. It took a few more innings to pull away, but Windsor starter Mia Avila kept Montgomery’s bats quiet after the rocky start.

The sophomore pitched all five innings with four hits, one eared run, three walks and a strikeout to improve to 6-1 on the year.

“We’re just really good at staying together as a team,” Avila said. “We don’t have that one person at the end of the dugout pouting about their at-bat, not one person is like, ‘I made an error, take me out.’ We humble each other and we’re good at staying together as a team.”

After surging to an 8-2 lead after the third, the Jaguars put an end to things in the fifth. They loaded the bases with none out and scored a pair of runs on an error off the bat of Haley Homan to make it 10-3. Another error off an Adriana Novak pop up a batter later made it 11-3 before Zwetsloot drove in their 12th run with a groundout.

Jennifer Doherty put the finishing touches on the win with a single three batters later to trigger the 10-run rule.

Windsor will look to keep its hot streak going at No. 7 Maria Carrillo on Thursday. The Jaguars beat the Pumas 11-2 in their first meeting two weeks ago. But even amid their play of late, they aren’t overlooking anyone.

“This league is so balanced,” Johnson said. “One day we’re beating them, the next they’re beating us. We’re gearing up for the next team and plugging away. Hopefully we’re not too early, but I think we’re clicking at the right time.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.