Prep sports adjust to new Sonoma County health order

As the newest health order took effect in Sonoma County on Wednesday, high school sports decision-makers took their first steps in wading through the weeds of this new round of restrictions, trying to find the best path forward.

At their monthly meeting, held virtually due to the current surge of COVID-19 cases in the county, athletic directors from North Bay League schools met for the first time since Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, announced new restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings earlier this week.

Mase’s order, which prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people indoors and more than 100 outdoors, went into effect at midnight and will remain in place through Feb. 11. It was enacted due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the county.

“Our case rates are at their highest level since the pandemic began and our hospitalizations are climbing at an alarming rate as well,” Mase said in a statement announcing the order on Monday.

Over the last several weeks, very few high school sports, whether indoor or outdoor, have been untouched by COVID-19 infections. A handful of NBL basketball teams have yet to play a league game as the league schedule hits the middle of its second week.

In response to the COVID-19 situation, the NBL enacted several measures at its meeting on Wednesday.

Among the rulings, the NBL decided there will not be a leaguewide pause on games. Individual schools and teams will continue make those decisions and reschedule postponed games on a case-by-case basis.

The league also decided to cancel the postseason basketball tournament scheduled to start Feb. 8. The elimination of the tournament gives teams six more days to make up postponed league games, which has been a familiar theme in the county over the last two weeks.

The California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school sports, also recently repealed a bylaw to allow for games to be played on Sundays, giving teams an additional day to play postponed games.

The NBL also enacted a policy outlining the number of participants home and away teams will be allowed for indoor sports. For home teams, that number will be 28 site personnel, which includes coaches and student athletes. That number also factors in officials, scoreboard operators and a statistician, all of whom the home team is required to provide. Visiting teams will be allowed 22 total attendees.

Further discussions will be held to decide what do with the NBL wrestling championships, which is a qualifying event for the North Coast Section championships. The NBL girls meet is currently scheduled for Feb. 11, the final day of the health order, with the boys event to follow a day after.

Across the county, frustration among those involved in high school sports is growing.

As of late Wednesday, a Change.org petition titled “Allow Fans at school athletic events, keep kids playing sports!” had amassed over 2,500 signatures in just two days. The description of the petition, started by Misty Wlodarczyk, the parent of a Cloverdale High student athlete, relayed the feelings that many coaches, parents, athletes and administrators in the county are currently experiencing since the new order was released.

“Sonoma County has voted to limit school events to 50 people including the participants which means not even parents can watch and support their child,” Wlodarczyk wrote. “You can attend NBA or NFL games but you can't support your child at the local level. You can go out to eat with a group, go to church, and go to the mall but you can't watch youth sports.”

While the 50-person cap for indoor sporting events does theoretically allow for some spectators to attend, several school districts in the county have put a ban on all spectators for indoor sports.

Specific rules vary from district to district, but most are following a similar theme of limiting indoor attendance to just “site personnel” — coaches, student athletes, scoreboard operators, statisticians and officials. Some districts are allowing a limited number of spectators, including West County, which is hoping to allow one parent per senior athlete. Other districts are also allowing visiting team drivers to attend games, as long as the total attendance remains under 50 individuals.

Rules also vary by district for outdoor sports, which has a capacity limit of 100 people if social distancing is not possible. Most districts have high schools with facilities that allow them to distance and athletic directors said they will monitor fans in attendance to ensure they follow guidelines. But others, like Santa Rosa City Schools and Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified, have enacted stricter policies.

Santa Rosa is limiting attendance for outdoor sports to two guests per student athlete. Cotati-Rohnert Park was originally going to limit attendees to one per athlete but revised its guidance to allow for immediate family members to attend as long as distancing occurs.

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Mase addressed some of the concerns around youth sports but reiterated the need for the order.

“We do realize that these are special times and as a mother of school-aged children and athletes, I understand the joy you all feel in watching your children participate in team sports,” she said. “That said, we are seeing a surge right now of COVID cases that’s unprecedented in our community, a surge that is already taxing our testing centers, clinics and hospitals.”

Mase cited the increase in hospitalizations over the last three weeks, which jumped from 25 on Christmas to 80 now. She also said that since Dec. 1, the county has recorded 34 sports-related cases, which they believe to be an underestimate due to a backlog in testing.

“As a result, we considered various options such as canceling athletic events and/or banning spectators, but we settled instead on limiting all occupants to a maximum of 50 people in indoor events and no more than 100 for outdoor events when social distancing six feet per person or cohorts from the same household is not possible,” she said. “Our hope is that this would help contain the spread of the virus that is occurring at these kinds of events while still preserving the ability of the athletes to participate and let parents watch their children compete over the next 30 days.”

She added: “We love and enjoy watching sports as well but we feel we needed to take these steps to protect the health and safety of our community, which is our highest priority. I hope people can understand that. With any luck, the surge will taper soon and we’ll be able to lift these new restrictions as soon as possible.”

