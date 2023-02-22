Prep spring roundup: Petaluma holds off Santa Rosa in early-season baseball action

The Petaluma baseball team outlasted Santa Rosa 7-5 on Tuesday to pick up its first win of the season, but the Panthers made the Trojans sweat it out late.

Petaluma (1-1) broke a 4-4 tie with a three-run top of the seventh, but the Panthers (0-1) clawed their way back in the bottom half of the frame. They made it 7-5 on a two-out single and then loaded the bases until a lineout ended the game.

Raime Dayton went 2-for-2 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs, while Dante Vachini walked four times with an RBI and a run and Cal signee Aaron Davainis had two hits with an RBI.

For Santa Rosa, Jalen Jones hit a solo home run and Nolan Frost went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

In other early-season action Tuesday, Josh Malik struck out eight in five no-hit innings while Thomas Graziano had a monster day at the plate as St. Vincent opened its season with a 14-0 whomping of Marin Academy.

Graziano led the way offensively for the Mustangs (1-0), going 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs. Eddy Stone also doubled and drove in a run, while Jaret Bosarge and Omar Mughannam each doubled with two RBIs.

Montgomery nearly came out victorious in a pitchers’ duel against Redwood, but a few errors proved costly in the later innings Tuesday in a 2-1 loss to the Giants. Redwood (1-0) tied the game at 1-1 in the fifth thanks to two errors from the Vikings (1-1) and then took the lead an inning later on another fielding mishap.

The Vikings had a good chance to respond in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t capitalize on a leadoff double.

Ben Carlile spun a gem in defeat, striking out three with one walk, two hits and no earned runs in a complete game effort. Keegan Peterson led the Vikings with two hits, including a double.

Softball

Madison Cooper struck out seven in four innings of one-hit ball and Maria Carrillo capitalized on several fielding miscues from Santa Rosa in a 12-0 win over the visiting Panthers in five innings on Tuesday.

The Pumas (2-0) scored at least two runs in all four innings at bat. Alexis Hoke doubled with an RBI, Cooper went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Erin Kelleher had two hits and scored twice.

Montgomery won its season opener 8-5 on Tuesday at Sonoma Valley behind big games from Jayden Cox and Sara Habkirk. Cox went 3-for-4 with a double and a game-high four RBIs, while Habkirk also doubled with three RBIs in addition to striking out 10 in five innings out of the bullpen.

The Dragons (0-1) led 4-2 after two innings before the Vikings (1-0) scored three runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth for good measure. Natalie Broderick had two RBIs and Kassedy Midgley struck out 14 with only two earned runs in a complete game in the circle.

