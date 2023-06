Here are the All-League boys and girls swimming and diving teams from the Vine Valley Athletic League, voted on by league coaches.

Girls

200-yard medley relay:

Justin-Siena (Kaela Fegan, Clare Cuneo, MacKenzie Kawashiri, Lila Heffernan)

Napa (Jossie Gonzalez, Helene Hoke, Sophia Ochoa, Sofia Cotant)

200-yard free:

Lila Heffernan, Justin Siena

200-yard IM:

Keona Perseveranda, American Canyon

50-yard free:

Remy Harrison, Sonoma Valley

100-yard fly:

Alejandra Valladaras, American Canyon

100-yard free:

Lila Heffernan, Justin-Siena

500-yard free:

MacKenzie Kawashiri, Justin-Siena

200-yard free relay:

Justin-Siena (Kaela Fegan, Clare Cuneo, MacKenzie Kawashiri, Lila Heffernan)

Justin-Siena (Sofia Wilson, Sam Wahle, Sophia Conley, Mady Carson)

100-yard backstroke:

Quincy Frommelt, Napa

100-yard breaststroke:

Remy Harrison, Sonoma Valley

400-yard free relay:

American Canyon (Kayden Shalhout, Holly Schofield, Keona Perseveranda, Alejandra Valladares)

Vintage (Kirin Sidhu, Gianna Ficele, Claire Lawrence, Addie Soffner)

Diving:

Jacky Madrigal, Vintage

Boys

200-yard medley relay:

American Canyon (Rowan Valladares, Gabriel Cueva, Joseph Patocchi, Raphael Cueva)

Napa (Liam Cringan, Isaac Soto-Galeana, Jonathan Mendez, Jason Longoria)

200-yard free:

Gabriel Cueva, American Canyon

200-yard IM:

Yuki Hayashi, Vintage

50-yard free:

Raphael Cueva, American Canyon

100-yard fly:

Rafael Estimo, Justin-Siena

100-yard free:

Raphael Cueva, American Canyon

500-yard free:

Jack Melanephy, Petaluma

200-yard free relay:

American Canyon (Rowan Valladares, Gabriel Cueva, Joseph Patocchi, Raphael Cueva)

Justin-Siena (Matthew Tapia, Aiden Machado, Jacob Imhoff, Pearce Alger)

100-yard backstroke:

Yuki Hayashi, Vintage

100-yard breaststroke:

Gabriel Cueva, American Canyon

400-yard free relay:

Napa (Andrew Dillon, Cameron Scargle, Carlo Delanni, Noah Hattori)

Vintage (Antonio Bazan, Quinton Fletcher, Sean Johnson, Santino Monticelli)

Diving

Lukas Rieken, Vintage

