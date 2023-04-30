The North Bay League swimming season came to a triumphant conclusion at the league championships on a sunny Saturday at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Like they did all season in the NBL Oak division, the Maria Carrillo boys and girls stole the show, storming to wins in the team competitions with several multi-event winners. Out of the 11 events, the Pumas girls won six and the boys won nine to add to their regular-season league titles.

Healdsburg and Analy, the NBL-Redwood champs for the boys and girls, respectively, also had a few swimmers clock North Coast Section automatic and consideration times.

Boys

Everyone had eyes on Maria Carrillo junior Finn Brophy, widely considered the top prep swimmer in the county, and he delivered yet again.

He won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle race, the latter with an NCS automatic qualifying time of 47.28 seconds, and helped the Pumas to wins in the 200 and 400 relays.

Kai Holt was also a double winner for Maria Carrillo, setting personal records en route to wins in the 200 and 500 free along with anchoring the 200 and 400 relay teams.

Of Maria Carrillo’s six winners, five of them clocked NCS consideration times.

“I feel great going into NCS,” Holt said. “I feel like our relays are going to do really well. I’m pretty sure all of us can drop time. … We can definitely just overall do better, keep that momentum.”

Brophy, whose winning mark in the 100 was the only boys automatic qualifying time in Saturday’s finals, is aiming for even better times at the NCS meet next week in Concord.

“Personally, I’m trying to get my junior nationals time in the 50 free at NCS and I’m definitely trying to get under 46 in my 100 free,” he said. “Us as a team, in the relays, we’re definitely trying to win the 400 relay, but it’ll be a really tough race for us.”

Hayden Forsyth and Nicholas Kwan also scored wins for the Pumas. Forsyth won the 200 individual medley in 2:12.29 and Kwan took first in the 100 breast stroke at 1:03.65.

The Analy boys captured the two non-Carrillo wins. Ty Kimbro rallied in the final lap to win the 100 fly in 55.97, while Travis Black won the 100 back in 56.26.

Girls

The Pumas’ depth was on full display Saturday, as they had four different winners in their individual events.

Kennedy Lee swam an NCS automatic time of 57.40 in a win in the 100 fly and helped the 200 medley relay team to an NCS automatic time of 1:51.87. Other winners included Hannah Kiehl, who won the 200 IM and anchored the 400 free relay team to a win; Jasmine Arroyo in the 50 free and anchor of the 200 medley relay team; and Lutece Morelle in the 500 free, 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

The big winner of the day on the girls side was Cardinal Newman junior Natalie Farquhar, a Princeton commit and returning state qualifier who has set numerous school records this season.

She won the 100 free and 100 back with NCS automatic qualifying times of 50.94 and 57.04, respectively, and turned in a blazing final lap to lead the Cardinals to a narrow win in the 200 free relay.

“We got a team NCS cut for a relay, and a new school record, so we’re really excited about that and I’m excited because there’s a bunch of freshmen and younger girls that are going to come to NCS, which is going to make the environment so much better,” Farquhar said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

Analy’s Madi West had the other NCS automatic time for the girls, as she won the 100 breast by over four seconds. Santa Rosa’s Nora Mensch rounded out Saturday’s winners with a victory in the 200 free.

NBL swimming championships NCS times *= NCS consideration time **= NCS automatic time (All finals; does not include NCS consideration times from prelims.) Boys 200 medley relay 1. Maria Carrillo, 1:48.16* 2. Analy, 1:51.12* 3. Ukiah, 1:51.43* 200 free 1. Kai Holt, Maria Carrillo, 1:48.10* 2. Eric Valerga, Maria Carrillo, 1:51.24* 200 IM 1. Hayden Forsyth, Maria Carrillo, 2:12.29 50 free 1. Finn Brophy, Maria Carrillo, 21.68* 2. Otis Hardin, Healdsburg, 22.60* 100 fly 1. Ty Kimbro, Analy, 55.97* 100 free 1. Finn Brophy, Maria Carrillo, 47.28** 2. Otis Hardin, Healdsburg, 49.35* 3. Eric Valerga, Maria Carrillo, 50.62* 500 free 1. Kai Holt, Maria Carrillo, 4:50.81* 2. Phoenix Holt, Maria Carrillo, 4:56.78* 3. Travis Black, Analy, 5:00.91* 200 free relay 1. Maria Carrillo, 1:31.53* 2. Ukiah, 1:36.01* 100 back 1. Travis Black, Analy, 56.26* 100 breast 1. Nicholas Kwan, Maria Carrillo, 1:03.65* 400 free relay 1. Maria Carrillo, 3:20.17* 2. Ukiah, 3:35.29* Girls 200 medley relay 1. Maria Carrillo, 1:51.87** 2. Cardinal Newman, 1:53.11* 3. Analy, 1:58.18* 200 free 1. Nora Mensch, Santa Rosa, 2:12.68 200 IM 1. Hannah Kiehl, Maria Carrillo, 2:19.04* 50 free 1. Jasmine Arroyo, Maria Carrillo, 25.15* 2. Jordyn Menconi, Cardinal Newman, 25.58* 100 fly 1. Kennedy Lee, Maria Carrillo, 57.40** 2. Madi West, Analy, 58.13* 100 free 1. Natalie Farquhar, Cardinal Newman, 50.94** 2. Alexis Lewis, Santa Rosa, 54.09* 3. Jasmine Arroyo, Maria Carrillo, 55.56* 500 free 1. Lutece Morelle, Maria Carrillo, 5:28.70* 200 free relay 1. Cardinal Newman, 1:44.16* 2. Maria Carrillo, 1:44.23* 3. Analy, 1:45.21* 4. Santa Rosa, 1:48.72* 100 back 1. Natalie Faquhar, Cardinal Newman, 57.04** 2. Kennedy Lee, Maria Carrillo, 58.19** 3. Layla Greaves, Healdsburg, 1:01.32* 4. Chloe Morelle, Maria Carrillo, 1:02.72* 100 breast 1. Madi West, Analy, 1:05.12** 2. Hannah Kiehl, Maria Carrillo, 1:09.17* 3. Alexis Lewis, Santa Rosa, 1:11.08* 400 free relay 1. Maria Carrillo, 3:57.78* 2. Santa Rosa, 3:59.12*

