Prep tennis: Montgomery High’s Beard sisters make county history

While it might be difficult to tell now, sisters Georgia and Caroline Beard, tennis stars for Montgomery High School, didn’t always get along.

Both started playing competitive tennis when they were just five and had meteoric rises through the local and regional junior ranks. Georgia, older by more than two years, was playing in national tournaments when she was eight while Caroline showed similar potential from a young age.

As intense competitors, they constantly bickered and fought growing up, as siblings do, to the point where they would find other partners to play with in doubles tournaments.

“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” said Georgia, “but we were never really compatible as a team on the court.”

That all changed earlier this month when the sisters decided for the first time in their careers to play as a doubles team for the postseason of their high school campaign. They had been Montgomery’s top two singles players during the regular season and hadn’t lost a single match, but decided to team up starting with the North Bay League championships. It was Georgia’s senior year and likely the last chance they’d have to play with each other before she left for college.

The results were decisive, and historic.

After they swept their way to the NBL-Oak division title without dropping a single game, they went on to claim the first-ever North Coast Section title in girls doubles in county history, according to NCS record books dating back to 1977.

Georgia and Caroline, who were the top seed in Division 1, dropped only game through section play — and it was during the championship match when they were already leading 6-0, 5-0.

The two didn’t even realize they made county history until after the fact.

“That’s definitely crazy and I did not expect that,” said Georgia, 18. “When we were planning on playing doubles, it wasn’t to try to set records or anything. This is my last year of high school and we just wanted to play doubles one time together. We’ve never really been able to do it in tournaments, so we just wanted to do it once and represent the school. I didn’t even think about that when we were playing.”

Fast learners

The Beard sisters have been around tennis their entire lives. Their dad, Jason, played at Analy High School, then Santa Rosa Junior College and UC Santa Barbara during his younger days. Today, he’s a teaching pro at La Cantera Racquet and Swim Club in Santa Rosa.

Naturally, the girls were quick to pick up the sport.

“They started playing as soon as they could stand up,” their dad said. “By the time they were two years old, they could rally and hit.”

As the older sister, Georgia was the first to make a name for herself. When she was eight, she was a nationally ranked player in her age group and played in an elite tournament called the Little Mo in Texas. She made it as far as the semifinals, along with another up-and-coming youth star, Coco Gauff, who went on to become the top-ranked junior player in the world and the youngest player ever to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon in 2019.

Georgia, as well as Caroline, were off and running at that point. Throughout their pre-high school days, they piled up impressive results at tournaments and quickly went from winning local events to regional ones, steadily rising up the junior rankings in Northern California the entire way.

Rich Cardiff, who has been teaching tennis for nearly 50 years in Sonoma County, has mentored his fair share of local standouts — but as far as girls, the Beard sisters stand above the rest, he said.

“Of the thousands of students I’ve had, they are the best,” he said.

Cardiff, 75, has known the Beard family for years. He coached Jason and began giving lessons to the sisters when they were first emerging on the youth circuit. Even then he knew they were special.

When she was nine, Georgia could beat Cardiff, which not even his high school students could do at that point, and Caroline was in her own category altogether.

Cardiff has a drill he would do with students where they’d rally for at least 100 straight shots. One day, he was doing a lesson with Georgia while Caroline and Jason were rallying on an adjacent court. Caroline was seven at the time and matching her dad shot for shot.

“I’m not talking about patty-cake,” Cardiff said. “I’m talking about stroking the ball baseline to baseline.”

They quickly got to 100, then 200, then 300, with Jason calling out each time they passed another hundred. That went on for about 40 minutes until eventually Cardiff looked over to witness what was unfolding. The number kept rising and rising until the rally finally ended when Caroline mishit, but only because she took her hand off her racket to move a piece of hair out of her eyes.