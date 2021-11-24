Subscribe

Prep tennis: Montgomery High’s Beard sisters make county history

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 23, 2021, 9:10PM

While it might be difficult to tell now, sisters Georgia and Caroline Beard, tennis stars for Montgomery High School, didn’t always get along.

Both started playing competitive tennis when they were just five and had meteoric rises through the local and regional junior ranks. Georgia, older by more than two years, was playing in national tournaments when she was eight while Caroline showed similar potential from a young age.

As intense competitors, they constantly bickered and fought growing up, as siblings do, to the point where they would find other partners to play with in doubles tournaments.

“We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” said Georgia, “but we were never really compatible as a team on the court.”

That all changed earlier this month when the sisters decided for the first time in their careers to play as a doubles team for the postseason of their high school campaign. They had been Montgomery’s top two singles players during the regular season and hadn’t lost a single match, but decided to team up starting with the North Bay League championships. It was Georgia’s senior year and likely the last chance they’d have to play with each other before she left for college.

The results were decisive, and historic.

After they swept their way to the NBL-Oak division title without dropping a single game, they went on to claim the first-ever North Coast Section title in girls doubles in county history, according to NCS record books dating back to 1977.

Georgia and Caroline, who were the top seed in Division 1, dropped only game through section play — and it was during the championship match when they were already leading 6-0, 5-0.

The two didn’t even realize they made county history until after the fact.

“That’s definitely crazy and I did not expect that,” said Georgia, 18. “When we were planning on playing doubles, it wasn’t to try to set records or anything. This is my last year of high school and we just wanted to play doubles one time together. We’ve never really been able to do it in tournaments, so we just wanted to do it once and represent the school. I didn’t even think about that when we were playing.”

Fast learners

The Beard sisters have been around tennis their entire lives. Their dad, Jason, played at Analy High School, then Santa Rosa Junior College and UC Santa Barbara during his younger days. Today, he’s a teaching pro at La Cantera Racquet and Swim Club in Santa Rosa.

Naturally, the girls were quick to pick up the sport.

“They started playing as soon as they could stand up,” their dad said. “By the time they were two years old, they could rally and hit.”

As the older sister, Georgia was the first to make a name for herself. When she was eight, she was a nationally ranked player in her age group and played in an elite tournament called the Little Mo in Texas. She made it as far as the semifinals, along with another up-and-coming youth star, Coco Gauff, who went on to become the top-ranked junior player in the world and the youngest player ever to qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon in 2019.

Georgia, as well as Caroline, were off and running at that point. Throughout their pre-high school days, they piled up impressive results at tournaments and quickly went from winning local events to regional ones, steadily rising up the junior rankings in Northern California the entire way.

Rich Cardiff, who has been teaching tennis for nearly 50 years in Sonoma County, has mentored his fair share of local standouts — but as far as girls, the Beard sisters stand above the rest, he said.

“Of the thousands of students I’ve had, they are the best,” he said.

Cardiff, 75, has known the Beard family for years. He coached Jason and began giving lessons to the sisters when they were first emerging on the youth circuit. Even then he knew they were special.

When she was nine, Georgia could beat Cardiff, which not even his high school students could do at that point, and Caroline was in her own category altogether.

Cardiff has a drill he would do with students where they’d rally for at least 100 straight shots. One day, he was doing a lesson with Georgia while Caroline and Jason were rallying on an adjacent court. Caroline was seven at the time and matching her dad shot for shot.

“I’m not talking about patty-cake,” Cardiff said. “I’m talking about stroking the ball baseline to baseline.”

They quickly got to 100, then 200, then 300, with Jason calling out each time they passed another hundred. That went on for about 40 minutes until eventually Cardiff looked over to witness what was unfolding. The number kept rising and rising until the rally finally ended when Caroline mishit, but only because she took her hand off her racket to move a piece of hair out of her eyes.

“At that point she had hit the ball back and forth 1,635 times from the baseline,” Cardiff said. “She was seven years old. Words can’t even describe that kind of ability. … And if she didn’t move the dang hair out of the way, she probably would have taken it even further.”

Different routes

Since those early days, the Beard sisters have diverged from their once-lockstep paths.

As she grew older, Georgia continued to be one of the top-ranked players in her age group in Northern California and routinely placed well at U.S. Tennis Association junior tournaments. But the like many other elite athletes who start at a young age, she began to wear her down. The stress, internal pressure and constant travel took a toll and she needed a break.

“I was a little bit burnt out,” she said.

After winning the NBL singles title her freshman year at Montgomery, she stepped away from the sport her sophomore year to focus on school and basketball. She opted to return for her junior season, in part to play with her sister but also because of Montgomery’s new head coach, Dan Mathis, who she knew from La Cantera.

In the year-plus Georgia took off, Caroline never stopped training. Other than wanting to be the best she could, one of her biggest motivators was finally beating her sister, which she had rarely, if ever, done when the two were growing up.

“When I was younger, I always had a goal to beat Georgia, so I needed her in my life playing to help me get better and she definitely helped with that,” said Caroline, a sophomore.

But eventually it happened, and in convincing fashion. The two faced off in a USTA event not long after Georgia returned to the sport and Caroline won handily.

“I always felt she was never going to actually beat me, but when we ended up playing she crushed me, like, super easily,” Georgia said. “I couldn’t even really be upset because she’s always put in the work and she deserves to beat me at this point. I’m honestly so proud of her. I hope she plays for college.”

More to come

Caroline, who is now 16, is on a trajectory to do just that.

Over the last year-plus, she’s elevated her game to a new level. This year alone she has three wins over players ranked in the top 100 nationally, including a win against a girl who was ranked No. 36 at the time. According to TennisRecruitingNetwork.com, Caroline is a four-star recruit and ranked No. 179 nationally among junior players by the USTA. Her Universal Tennis Rating, which ranks players on a level from 1-16, is at a 9, which puts her in the range of Division I college players.

Cardiff said he’s seen steady, linear improvement from Caroline, maybe as much psychologically as physically.

“I think that she’s more focused and determined to assert her will upon her opponents as opposed to just being out there,” he said.

He also doesn’t see the same signs of burnout with Caroline as he noticed with Georgia when she was around the same age.

Had Caroline not teamed up with her sister for the NBL or NCS postseasons, she would have been one of the favorites to win both singles tournaments. Georgia jokes that her sister agreed to playing doubles with her as a favor.

Jokes aside, the experience they got playing together as a send-off for Georgia was something they said they’ll look back on fondly.

“This was kind of our last chance to play competitive tennis together,” Georgia said. “I think it’s a really big honor to win NCS in general, but to do it together was an experience we’re not going to forget.”

Besides, with two years left in high school, Caroline will have a few more chances to win pennants for Montgomery. The last Vikings girl who brought home an NCS singles title was Alexandra Borowicz in 2004. Caroline has a good chance to match that achievement over the next two seasons.

As for Georgia, she rediscovered her love of tennis playing for Montgomery this fall. When players reach elite levels, it can be an isolating sport, so being a part of a team was a much-needed change of pace.

Even though she hasn’t kept up her training like she once did, Georgia is still receiving offers from Division I colleges and hasn’t ruled out playing at the next level. But she said if she does it’d probably be for a Division II program where the sport-life balance is much more manageable.

Whatever they chose to do next, their dad agrees that seeing them play together one final time in high school was a special way to close out the season and Georgia’s prep career.

“For me, it was awesome, especially the way they did it,” Jason said. “… I think they just had a common goal. Watching them, they didn’t fight, they were supportive of each other. It was really cool to see them laugh and smile, when for years it was just fight, fight, fight.

“It was really cool as Georgia’s about to graduate and to see them laughing and having a good time at the end of this tournament.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette