Top-seeded Caroline Beard, a Montgomery junior, swept her way to the North Bay League singles title Friday, dropping just one game in four straight-set victories over the two-day tournament at Magnolia Park in Rohnert Park.

Beard, who also won the NBL and North Coast Section Division 1 doubles titles last year alongside her older sister Georgia, won her first three matches 6-0, 6-0 before dropping a game in the second set against No. 2 seed Kayla Nguyen of Maria Carrillo in a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the championship match.

Nguyen finished as the runner-up while teammate Colleen Morris, the No. 3 seed, took third. Nguyen advanced to the championship round with wins of 6-0, 6-0; 6-0, 6-2; and 6-1, 6-1. Morris, meanwhile, grinded out a 6-4, 7-5 win in her first-round victory over Windsor’s Maia Rafidson, then won her quarterfinal match 6-2, 6-2 before falling to Beard in the semifinals.

Windsor’s Cesaria Gonsalves was the tournament consolation winner.

Beard now advances to the NCS tournament in a few weeks. The NBL doubles tournament will be held at Rancho Cotate late next week.

