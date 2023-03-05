Prep track and field: Downpours don’t wash out action at Santa Rosa’s Big Cat meet

Athletes, coaches and parents crowded for cover under every available inch of the umbrellas and tarps that covered the bleachers at Santa Rosa High School’s Nevers Field on Saturday morning. A cold rain that began as a drizzle turned quickly turned into a downpour.

The scene played out again in the afternoon when, after a brief intermission of sunshine, a burst of hail pushed sideways by the wind pelted spectators and athletes.

Big Cat weather, as local track and field coaches call it.

The 2023 track and field season in Sonoma County got underway on a day that featured all sorts of weather for the running of the annual Big Cat Invitational. For most of the nearly 1,000 athletes from more than 20 schools in attendance, the meet was their first chance to showcase their offseason improvements and start their spring campaigns on a strong foot.

Here are some highlights from some of the earlier events Saturday. Check online at redwoodempirerunning.com for full results. All historical or area records are also courtesy of redwoodempirerunning.com.

Distance stars shine

It was another easy sweep for Montgomery sophomore Hanne Thomsen, as the three-time state champion handily won the 1,600-meter race and the 3,200. Her winning 1,600 time was four minutes, 54.32 seconds — 21 seconds ahead of second place — while her 3,200 time was 10:18.69, shattering Sara Bei Hall’s old meet record of 10:34.14.

Teammate and classmate Seelah Kittelstrom finished second in both races with times of 5:15.96 and 11:27.79 in the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively.

Thomsen is the reigning state champion in the 3,200 and will clearly be in the hunt to repeat again this spring.

Piner senior Jared Hayes won a thrilling boys 1,600, holding off Maria Carrillo’s Jack Wilson over the final 50 meters after a strong kick on his third lap. He crossed the line in 4:27.76, a personal record of seven seconds. Wilson was a step behind in 4:28.13, while Montgomery’s Jude DeVries took third in 4:35.30.

“Going out, I was fast and relaxed the first 800, just stuck on the lead and it ended up being perfect,” an out-of-breath Hayes said. “With three people in the lead pack, I was No. 3 the entire race. And then coming into the third lap, the pace kind of dropped a bit and my coach told me on that third lap to pick it up. So we hit that third lap, Jack stayed with me for the last 300 and then it was a full-out kick from there. I just had the harder kick this day.”

Hayes followed it up by winning the 800 later in the day. His winning time was 1:59.85.

Thrilling sprints

One event that should be full of fireworks this year is the boys 100. Toeing the line in the final and fastest heat Saturday was a gauntlet of some of Sonoma County’s top athletes: Rancho Cotate’s Sailasa Vadrawale, Jacob Pruitt and Tupotu Hale; Cardinal Newman’s Gavin Doig; Santa Rosa’s Elijah Hansen; Montgomery’s Joey Bowser; Maria Carrillio’s Jai Gray; and Petaluma’s Silas Pologeorgis.

The poor conditions led to slower-than-average times, but it was anyone’s race and a great preview of what’s to come this year.

Doig was the winner this go-round, finishing in 11.38. Hansen took second in 11.43 and Pruitt third in 11.47.

“It’s fun because we’re all friends and to have such good competition in this area, it really just pushes you to be better,” said Doig, who is committed to Cal Poly Pomona.

He opted not to run the 200 later in the day, which was won by Bowser in 22.98.

The girls sprints were dominated by Maria Carrillo. Elianah DeMange won the 400 in 59.36, three seconds ahead of second place, while Kathryn O’Malley and Lily Mulligan went 1-2 in the 100 in 12.79 and 13.04, respectively. DeMange and O’Malley then went 1-2 in the 200 with times of 26.59 and 26.65, respectively.

The Pumas have won 19 North Bay League titles since 1975, including four of the last five. Expectations are sky-high once again this season.

“We have a lot of great runners, a lot of talent,” O’Malley said. “We showed up strong with our 4x100 and our 100s. I’m excited. I think our team can do a lot this year.”

Leaping Lily

Like she’s been her entire prep career, Mulligan was the star of the pole-vaulting competition that took place Friday.

Already the best prep girls pole vaulter in Redwood Empire history, Mulligan began her much-anticipated senior campaign with a winning mark of 12 feet, 6 inches. Mulligan, who is committed to San Diego State, set the Redwood Empire record last year with a jump of 13-02.5.

“That’s pretty good for a season opener,” she said of her Big Cat mark. “I mean, I can always push for more, but going 12-6 felt good. I hadn’t been that high in a while just because the training over summer was a little rocky, but I’m finally feeling like I’m back on track.”

