Prep track and field: Hanne Thomsen, Nathan Fifer, Lily Mulligan record wins at prestigious Stanford Invitational
Sonoma County had three winners at the prestigious Stanford Invitational track and field meet this weekend.
On the girls side, Montgomery sophomore Hanne Thomsen won the 1,600-meter race with a meet record, while Maria Carrillo senior Lily Mulligan won the pole vault. Montgomery senior Nathan Fifer also won on the boys side, shattering his personal record in the high jump.
Thomsen came up a second short of a PR of her own in her win, taking the 1,600 in four minutes, 46.61 seconds, which currently stands as a top-five time in the state. The previous meet record was 4:47.61, set back in 2018.
Mulligan backed up her title as one of the top pole vaulters in the state with a winning leap of 12 feet, 1.5 inches, about six inches ahead of second place.
Fifer, meanwhile, had a dream performance in the high jump. His winning mark of six feet, six inches was a four-inch improvement on his former personal best, a massive mark in the event. He was the only of the elite 11-person field to clear that mark, which is tied for the second best in the state.
Here are results from other local competitors at Stanford this weekend.
Girls
400
10th, Elianah DeMange, Maria Carrillo, 59.58
400 hurdles
14th, Payton McGarva, Maria Carrillo, 1:08.96
3,200
10th, Seelah Kittelstrom, Montgomery, 10:58.45
4,000 distance medley relay
8th, Maria Carrillo, 12:42.69
14th, Montgomery, 13:27.62
4x100 relay
4th, Maria Carrillo, 49.42
4x400 relay
6th, Maria Carrillo, 4:09.38
High jump
6th, Alexi Hunt, Maria Carrillo, 5’-5”
Discus
3rd, Sofia Henderson, Santa Rosa, 129’-9”
Boys
800
18th, Jared Hayes, Piner, 1:58.85
1,600
23rd, Jude DeVries, Montgomery, 4:24.95
3,200
3rd, Tiernan Colby, Sonoma Academy, 9:14.62
400 hurdles
6th, NJ Robert, Piner, 58.06
9th, Alexander Ong, Maria Carrillo, 59.48
14th, Henry Xiao, Sonoma Academy
4x400 relay
19th, Maria Carrillo, 3:34.54
4,000 distance medley relay
2nd, Maria Carrillo, 10:51.80
13th, Piner, 11:49.29
Pole vault
12th, Max Pedrotti Jacobs, Petaluma, 12’0”
Discus
7th, Santiago Adan, Cardinal Newman, 142’-2”
Shot put
12th, Jake Joerger, Cardinal Newman, 45’-0.5”
High jump
3rd, Dave Baraka, Piner, 6’2”
