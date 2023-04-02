Sonoma County had three winners at the prestigious Stanford Invitational track and field meet this weekend.

On the girls side, Montgomery sophomore Hanne Thomsen won the 1,600-meter race with a meet record, while Maria Carrillo senior Lily Mulligan won the pole vault. Montgomery senior Nathan Fifer also won on the boys side, shattering his personal record in the high jump.

Thomsen came up a second short of a PR of her own in her win, taking the 1,600 in four minutes, 46.61 seconds, which currently stands as a top-five time in the state. The previous meet record was 4:47.61, set back in 2018.

Mulligan backed up her title as one of the top pole vaulters in the state with a winning leap of 12 feet, 1.5 inches, about six inches ahead of second place.

Fifer, meanwhile, had a dream performance in the high jump. His winning mark of six feet, six inches was a four-inch improvement on his former personal best, a massive mark in the event. He was the only of the elite 11-person field to clear that mark, which is tied for the second best in the state.

Here are results from other local competitors at Stanford this weekend.

Girls

400

10th, Elianah DeMange, Maria Carrillo, 59.58

400 hurdles

14th, Payton McGarva, Maria Carrillo, 1:08.96

3,200

10th, Seelah Kittelstrom, Montgomery, 10:58.45

4,000 distance medley relay

8th, Maria Carrillo, 12:42.69

14th, Montgomery, 13:27.62

4x100 relay

4th, Maria Carrillo, 49.42

4x400 relay

6th, Maria Carrillo, 4:09.38

High jump

6th, Alexi Hunt, Maria Carrillo, 5’-5”

Discus

3rd, Sofia Henderson, Santa Rosa, 129’-9”

Boys

800

18th, Jared Hayes, Piner, 1:58.85

1,600

23rd, Jude DeVries, Montgomery, 4:24.95

3,200

3rd, Tiernan Colby, Sonoma Academy, 9:14.62

400 hurdles

6th, NJ Robert, Piner, 58.06

9th, Alexander Ong, Maria Carrillo, 59.48

14th, Henry Xiao, Sonoma Academy

4x400 relay

19th, Maria Carrillo, 3:34.54

4,000 distance medley relay

2nd, Maria Carrillo, 10:51.80

13th, Piner, 11:49.29

Pole vault

12th, Max Pedrotti Jacobs, Petaluma, 12’0”

Discus

7th, Santiago Adan, Cardinal Newman, 142’-2”

Shot put

12th, Jake Joerger, Cardinal Newman, 45’-0.5”

High jump

3rd, Dave Baraka, Piner, 6’2”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.