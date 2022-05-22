Prep track and field: Montgomery’s Hanne Thomsen, West County’s Ellie Roan lead Sonoma County contingent for state meet

It was a good weekend at Dublin High School for Sonoma County track and field athletes, as eight local standouts punched their tickets to the CIF state meet with qualifying marks at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions.

The top three finishers in each event moved on to the state championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis next weekend.

A 10:23.82 run in the 3200 for Montgomery’s Hanne Thomsen in a huge win. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/In1QDCXl8Q — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) May 22, 2022

Two boys and six girls from Sonoma County will be making the trip south for their shot at bringing home a state title.

Here’s a breakdown of how the weekend went.

Girls

The local headliner of the weekend was West County senior Ellie Roan.

In just her second season of track, Roan will be heading to the state meet in two events, the shot put and the discus. She placed second in the discus on Friday with a mark of 119 feet, 1 inch and then followed up by winning the shot put on Saturday with a personal record of 39-9.75.

“There’s no stakes at state for me; it’s just like the last event, so I’m just gonna go, have fun and make the most of it,” said Roan, who has been the top thrower in the section this season and is signed to throw at Boston University next year. “I’ve been trying to hit 40 feet, so hopefully I’ll hit it at state.”

In the 3,200, it was business as usual for Montgomery freshman Hanne Thomsen as she put together a workmanlike effort for a comfortable win to punch her ticket to state. She crossed the line in 10 minutes, 23.82 seconds - six seconds better than Albany’s Sophia Nordenholz, the runner-up.

“I didn’t feel great, but I just had to push through it today,” Thomsen said. “This next week is what matters.”

While far from her best time of the season, Thomsen will have a good chance in Clovis next week to follow up her state title in cross country from the fall.

Teammate and classmate Seelah Kittlestrom took fifth overall in the 3,200 in 11:09.98, Santa Rosa senior Olivia House finished 10th in 11:26.09 and Sonoma Academy’s Athena Ryan finished 17th with a time of 11:50.08.

Earlier in the day, Ryan did qualify for state in the 1,600 by the skin of her teeth. She finished fourth but earned an at-large bid to state with a qualifying time of 4:52.60. The CIF qualifying threshold was 4:52.84.

House took ninth in the event (5:14.11) and Maria Carrillo sophomore Gracie Trenam finished 12th (5:27.65). Thomsen opted out of the event to focus on the 3,200.

In the 400, Maria Carrillo’s Elianah DeMange punched her ticket to Clovis, clocking a time of 58.66, good for second place overall. Montgomery’s Elizabeth Beiswanger finished sixth with a time of 1:00.53.

“I feel good about it,” DeMange said of her junior campaign. “This was like my first full year of track, just with COVID and stuff. It makes me kind of bummed that I didn’t get to get all these meets earlier, but I’m really glad we got a full year this year.”

West County senior Carolina Dawson will also be running at state as she took second in a tight 800, finishing a step behind the winner in 2:16.85. She wasn’t able to fully separate herself away from the pack until the final 200 meters of the race.

“I was just going, just leaving it all out there,” she said of the mad dash to the finish line. “I didn’t know if I was going to win but I knew I was placing if I was right there by (winner) Adeline Johnson. So, I was just leaving it all out there.”

In Friday’s finals, Maria Carrillo pole vaulting star Lily Mulligan recorded a second-place finish, clearing 12-11. First place went to Dublin’s Jathiyah Muhammad, who became the first girl in the state this season to clear 14 feet.

In the 4x100, the Maria Carrillo team of Mulligan, Bailey Bronson, Sydney Moore and Kathryn O’Malley took eighth overall in 50.47.

In the 100, Santa Rosa sprinting star Kassidy Schroth took sixth with a time of 12.39. She later scratched from the 200 and 4x400 due to a hamstring injury. Despite coming up short of reaching the state meet, Schroth had an incredible prep career in Sonoma County and will be taking her talents to Sacramento State next year.

In the high jump, Healdsburg’s Moana Cook led the local contingent with a fourth-place finish, clearing a personal-best 5-02 but missing out on a spot at state due to a tiebreaker.

Santa Rosa multi-event standout Cocome McKamey competed well in the finals of three events – the long jump, the triple jump and the 4x400 – but came up short of qualifying marks in each. She didn’t qualify for the final in the 100 hurdles, her best running event, because of a DQ in the prelims on Friday.