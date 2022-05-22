Subscribe

Prep track and field: Montgomery’s Hanne Thomsen, West County’s Ellie Roan lead Sonoma County contingent for state meet

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 21, 2022, 9:35PM

It was a good weekend at Dublin High School for Sonoma County track and field athletes, as eight local standouts punched their tickets to the CIF state meet with qualifying marks at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions.

The top three finishers in each event moved on to the state championships at Buchanan High School in Clovis next weekend.

Two boys and six girls from Sonoma County will be making the trip south for their shot at bringing home a state title.

Here’s a breakdown of how the weekend went.

Girls

The local headliner of the weekend was West County senior Ellie Roan.

In just her second season of track, Roan will be heading to the state meet in two events, the shot put and the discus. She placed second in the discus on Friday with a mark of 119 feet, 1 inch and then followed up by winning the shot put on Saturday with a personal record of 39-9.75.

“There’s no stakes at state for me; it’s just like the last event, so I’m just gonna go, have fun and make the most of it,” said Roan, who has been the top thrower in the section this season and is signed to throw at Boston University next year. “I’ve been trying to hit 40 feet, so hopefully I’ll hit it at state.”

In the 3,200, it was business as usual for Montgomery freshman Hanne Thomsen as she put together a workmanlike effort for a comfortable win to punch her ticket to state. She crossed the line in 10 minutes, 23.82 seconds - six seconds better than Albany’s Sophia Nordenholz, the runner-up.

“I didn’t feel great, but I just had to push through it today,” Thomsen said. “This next week is what matters.”

While far from her best time of the season, Thomsen will have a good chance in Clovis next week to follow up her state title in cross country from the fall.

Teammate and classmate Seelah Kittlestrom took fifth overall in the 3,200 in 11:09.98, Santa Rosa senior Olivia House finished 10th in 11:26.09 and Sonoma Academy’s Athena Ryan finished 17th with a time of 11:50.08.

Earlier in the day, Ryan did qualify for state in the 1,600 by the skin of her teeth. She finished fourth but earned an at-large bid to state with a qualifying time of 4:52.60. The CIF qualifying threshold was 4:52.84.

House took ninth in the event (5:14.11) and Maria Carrillo sophomore Gracie Trenam finished 12th (5:27.65). Thomsen opted out of the event to focus on the 3,200.

In the 400, Maria Carrillo’s Elianah DeMange punched her ticket to Clovis, clocking a time of 58.66, good for second place overall. Montgomery’s Elizabeth Beiswanger finished sixth with a time of 1:00.53.

“I feel good about it,” DeMange said of her junior campaign. “This was like my first full year of track, just with COVID and stuff. It makes me kind of bummed that I didn’t get to get all these meets earlier, but I’m really glad we got a full year this year.”

West County senior Carolina Dawson will also be running at state as she took second in a tight 800, finishing a step behind the winner in 2:16.85. She wasn’t able to fully separate herself away from the pack until the final 200 meters of the race.

“I was just going, just leaving it all out there,” she said of the mad dash to the finish line. “I didn’t know if I was going to win but I knew I was placing if I was right there by (winner) Adeline Johnson. So, I was just leaving it all out there.”

In Friday’s finals, Maria Carrillo pole vaulting star Lily Mulligan recorded a second-place finish, clearing 12-11. First place went to Dublin’s Jathiyah Muhammad, who became the first girl in the state this season to clear 14 feet.

In the 4x100, the Maria Carrillo team of Mulligan, Bailey Bronson, Sydney Moore and Kathryn O’Malley took eighth overall in 50.47.

In the 100, Santa Rosa sprinting star Kassidy Schroth took sixth with a time of 12.39. She later scratched from the 200 and 4x400 due to a hamstring injury. Despite coming up short of reaching the state meet, Schroth had an incredible prep career in Sonoma County and will be taking her talents to Sacramento State next year.

In the high jump, Healdsburg’s Moana Cook led the local contingent with a fourth-place finish, clearing a personal-best 5-02 but missing out on a spot at state due to a tiebreaker.

Santa Rosa multi-event standout Cocome McKamey competed well in the finals of three events – the long jump, the triple jump and the 4x400 – but came up short of qualifying marks in each. She didn’t qualify for the final in the 100 hurdles, her best running event, because of a DQ in the prelims on Friday.

She took seventh in the triple jump (36-00.25) on Friday and finished sixth in the long jump (17-10.75) on Saturday.

Santa Rosa’s 4x400 team finished out the meet with an eighth-place finish in 4:09.30.

Boys

The two state qualifiers on the boys side were a pair of throwers. Santa Rosa senior Jordan Zamora qualified with a third-place finish in the discus with a mark of 147-02 on Saturday and Cardinal Newman senior Albert Beerbower placed second in the shot put with a 51-02.75 on Friday.

“It hasn’t really set in yet,” Zamora said of qualifying for state. “I’m mainly shocked. I wasn’t completely happy with my performance. I had high expectations going in, so I’m happy I was able to sneak on by.”

Zamora bounced back from a performance in the shot put on Friday that wasn’t up to his standards. He fought through some fatigue on Saturday to open with a throw of 143-05. That mark, which would have secured him a spot at state anyway, gave him a boost of confidence that helped him finish his round with his best toss of the day.

“It would have felt kind of unfinished if I didn’t get the chance to move on, so I’m glad about that,” he said. “I’m disappointed because going into it, I thought I was going to have a good chance to make it in both (the shot put and discus), but beggars can’t be choosers.”

Santa Rosa senior Alex Manning, one of Sonoma County’s top hurdlers, had some trouble in the 110 hurdles and finished fifth in 14.69 seconds. Later on in the 300 hurdles, West County senior Ethan Dierke took a DQ after he lost his footing and fell during the final 100 meters of the race.

In the 1,600, Montgomery junior Jude DeVries got out to a strong start but stumbled midway through the race and settled for 11th with a time of 4:35.54.

DeVries was also the top local finisher in the 3,200, where he took 13th with a time of 9:41.75. Santa Rosa junior Andrew Stevens (9:46.48) and Sonoma Academy junior Tiernan Colby (9:54.77) rounded out the locals in the event.

In the 800, Maria Carrillo senior Noe Vieyra took eighth (2:01.12) and Piner junior Jared Hayes 10th (2:01.42).

Maria Carrillo senior Daniel Moessing and Cardinal Newman senior Dallas Coogan both cleared 12-05 in the pole vault to finish ninth and 10th, respectively. The Petaluma duo of sophomore Max Pedrotti-Jacobs (11-11) finished 12th and senior William Gilmore (11-05) took 16th.

In the boys long jump, Maria Carrillo junior Jai Gray finished 11th overall with a top leap of 20-11.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

