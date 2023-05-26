Prep track and field: Sonoma County athletes eyeing state titles this weekend

A contingent of Sonoma County’s best runners, throwers and jumpers will be looking to climb the mountaintop at the pinnacle of the prep track and field season, the CIF State Championships, this weekend at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Local schools had 12 individuals and two relay teams punch their tickets to the state meet last week at the North Coast Section Meet of Champions. Headlining the group is Montgomery sophomore distance star Hanne Thomsen, who will be looking to defend her state title in the 3,200-meter race and bring home her fourth state title in her brief prep career.

She’ll also be competing in the 1,600 and 4x800 relay and won’t be the only local with a good chance at bringing home some hardware.

Here's a closer look at Sonoma County’s state qualifiers.

Girls

4x100 relay, Maria Carrillo (Lily Mulligan, Elianah DeMange, Sydney Moore, Kathryn O'Malley, Payton McGarva, Mia Carra): The Pumas, just the second local girls relay team to make state, finished second at MOC last week with a time of 48.51 seconds, No. 2 all-time in Redwood Empire history, according to records compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com.

They have the sixth-fastest time in their seven-team heat in Friday’s preliminary races. Only the winner of each heat and the next top five times advance to Saturday’s final.

1,600: Hanne Thomsen, So., Montgomery; Athena Ryan, Jr., Sonoma Academy: Thomsen and Ryan went 1-2 at MOC, with Ryan running her fastest time of the year. Still, the 1,600 field is absolutely stacked.

At the top of the pack are Ventura sophomore Sadie Engelhardt — the defending state champ — and La Jolla’s Chiara Dailey, who have seed times of 4:46.02 and 4:42.69, respectively. Thomsen is seeded fifth and Ryan 14th. The top four in each of the two heats, along with the next four best times, qualify for the final.

400: Elianah DeMange, Sr., Maria Carrillo: DeMange took second at MOC to return to state for the second straight year. She’s seeded eighth in her heat with, nine from the three preliminary heats moving on.

4x800 relay, Montgomery (Seelah Kittlestrom, Hope Martin, Amrie Lacefield, Elizabeth Beiswanger, Jasmine Mansfield, Thomsen): A new event in track this year, Montgomery’s distance team has made it their own. They placed second at MOC last week and are seeded 13th in the 18-team final heat.

3,200, Thomsen: The Montgomery sophomore will be looking to defend her state title in this event. Last year, she ran 10:06.89, an area record at the time that she shattered earlier this year with a 9:55.31 at Arcadia. She coasted to a win at MOC and enters state with the sixth-best seeding time of 10:30.40. She’s run much faster times over her prep career and should once again this weekend.

High jump: Alexis Hunt, Sr., Maria Carrillo: It’s been a stellar season for Hunt, highlighted by winning this event at MOC last week with a winning mark of 5 feet, 6 inches. She’s seeded third for state but will likely need to set a new personal record past her mark of 5-08 for a shot at winning. Win or not, she’ll be the hunt to be the first area girl to place at state in the event since Sonoma Academy’s Kiana Herold took eighth in 2013.

Pole vault: Lily Mulligan, Sr., Maria Carrillo: The top girls pole vaulter this area has ever produced will look to end her prep career with a state placement, something that only two other local girls have ever accomplished — Montgomery’s Amy Bei in 1998 and Ursuline’s Michelle Stone in 2009. With a seed mark of 12-07, good for fifth overall, Mulligan should be in the conversation.

Triple jump: Tatiana Avila, Sr., Analy: Another record setter this year, Avila will have a chance to join elite company this weekend. She’s seeded in the lower half of the 25-person field, but placing better than 13th would be the best state finish in area history in the event. Maria Carrillo’s Beth Fernlund finished 13th in 2000.

Shot put: Siolo Lua, Sr., Rancho Cotate: Lua saw marked improvement this year en route to a third-place finish at MOC with a PR of over two feet. She’s the school’s first state qualifier since 2015.

Boys

110 hurdles: Sai Vadrawale, Sr., Rancho Cotate: The Cal football commit has shown off his athleticism on the track this year. He placed third at MOC a day after running a PR of 14.83 in the prelims. Vadrawale is seeded seventh in his heat, with only nine from the three heats advancing to the final.

300 hurdles: Owen Foley, Jr., Analy; Alexander Ong, Sr., Maria Carrillo: Foley competed in six events at MOC and took second in the hurdles with his second sub-40 second time of the season. Ong came in a step behind to also qualify for state. Both are seeded lower in their respective heats and will look to place in the top nine of the four heats to advance to the final.

High jump: Nathan Fifer, Sr., Montgomery: Fifer has been the most consistent and successful high jumper in the area this year and could have a legitimate shot at a state title. He took second at MOC with a jump of 6-03 but has gone over that mark three other times this season, including a PR of 6-06. If seeded by his PR, he’d be in the top five seeds. If he places, he’d be the first in program history to do so.

Discus: Santiago Adan, Jr., Cardinal Newman: Adan made state by the skin of his teeth after scratching on his first two throws. The last Newman boy who placed at state in the throws was Brian Chase, who took third and fourth in the shot put in 1995 and 1996, respectively. Adan is seeded at the lower end of the flight but could get into the top half if he improves on his PR of 161-7.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.