Prep track and field: Vine Valley Athletic League All-League teams
Here are the All-League boys and girls track and field teams from Vine Valley Athletic League, voted on by league coaches.
Boys
Adrian Larimore, Petaluma
Asher Cleary, Justin-Siena
Charly Ramirez, Casa Grande
Daylan McFall, Vintage
Dominick Andrade, American Canyon
Dylan Mainaris, Casa Grande
Felix McLoyd, Vintage
Grayson Frye, Vintage
Isaac Vasquez, Casa Grande
Jalen Rocker, American Canyon
Jesse Lopez, American Canyon
John Quilon, American Canyon
Josiah Orozco, Napa
Lucas Vanderlind, Petaluma
Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, Petaluma
Michael Richards, Vintage
Nico Franco, Napa
Raymond Somoff, Petaluma
Ryan Comella, Casa Grande
Silas Pologeorgis, Petaluma
Townsend MIller, Casa Grande
Tyler Diehl, Vintage
Girls
Abigail Busch, Casa Grande
Aiyanna Beane, American Canyon
Arianna Mason, Napa
Avery Codington, Casa Grande
Bailey Guerrero, Casa Grande
Blake Wilsey, Justin-Siena
Ellie Kennedy, Vintage
Emery Messenger, Justin-Siena
Kennedy Brown, American Canyon
Lainey Reiter, Justin-Siena
Lea Smit, Justin-Siena
Liliana Hobaugh, Justin-Siena
Mariel Emana, Justin-Siena
Maya Aaen, Napa
Natalie Russell, Vintage
Paris Troendly, Vintage
Reilly Kreutz, Petaluma
Sophia Notaro, Vintage
Sophie Nassiri, Vintage
Tyra Fleming, American Canyon
