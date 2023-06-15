Here are the All-League boys and girls track and field teams from Vine Valley Athletic League, voted on by league coaches.

Boys

Adrian Larimore, Petaluma

Asher Cleary, Justin-Siena

Charly Ramirez, Casa Grande

Daylan McFall, Vintage

Dominick Andrade, American Canyon

Dylan Mainaris, Casa Grande

Felix McLoyd, Vintage

Grayson Frye, Vintage

Isaac Vasquez, Casa Grande

Jalen Rocker, American Canyon

Jesse Lopez, American Canyon

John Quilon, American Canyon

Josiah Orozco, Napa

Lucas Vanderlind, Petaluma

Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, Petaluma

Michael Richards, Vintage

Nico Franco, Napa

Raymond Somoff, Petaluma

Ryan Comella, Casa Grande

Silas Pologeorgis, Petaluma

Townsend MIller, Casa Grande

Tyler Diehl, Vintage

Girls

Abigail Busch, Casa Grande

Aiyanna Beane, American Canyon

Arianna Mason, Napa

Avery Codington, Casa Grande

Bailey Guerrero, Casa Grande

Blake Wilsey, Justin-Siena

Ellie Kennedy, Vintage

Emery Messenger, Justin-Siena

Kennedy Brown, American Canyon

Lainey Reiter, Justin-Siena

Lea Smit, Justin-Siena

Liliana Hobaugh, Justin-Siena

Mariel Emana, Justin-Siena

Maya Aaen, Napa

Natalie Russell, Vintage

Paris Troendly, Vintage

Reilly Kreutz, Petaluma

Sophia Notaro, Vintage

Sophie Nassiri, Vintage

Tyra Fleming, American Canyon

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.