Prep track and field: Who holds top marks so far this season?
(As of Wednesday, March 9)
Boys
100m, 11.16, Jai Gray, Maria Carrillo
200m, 23.37, Alfons McCoy, American Canyon
400m, 52.14, Xavius Lanford, Montgomery
800m, 1:59.95, Noe Vieyra, Maria Carrillo
1600m, 4:22.57, Jude DeVries, Montgomery
3200m, 9:34.82, Jude DeVries, Montgomery
110/100 hurdles, 16.03, Ethan Dierk, West County
300 hurdles, 41.29, Ethan Dierk, West County
4x100m, 45.99, Casa Grande
4x400m, 3:39.86, Maria Carrillo
High jump, 6-00.75, Liam Wallace-Harper, Napa
Pole vault, 12-00, Dallas Coogan, Cardinal Newman
Shot put, 46-11, Albert Beerbower, Cardinal Newman
Discus, 155-02, Ben Feldstein, Vintage
Long jump, 20-07.75, Ethan Dierk, West County
Triple jump, 40-03, Ethan Dierk, West County
Girls
100m, 12.75, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa
200m, 26.35, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa
400m, 1:01.95, Elianah Demange, Maria Carrillo
800m, 2:18.12, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery
1600m, 4:53.59, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery
3200m, 10:40.67, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery
110/100 hurdles, 17.81, Natalie Wilmarth, Montgomery
300 hurdles, 47.88, CoCo McKamey, Santa Rosa
4x100m, 51.91, Santa Rosa
4x400m, 4:15.25, Santa Rosa
High jump, 5-02, CoCo McKamey, Santa Rosa
Pole vault, 12-00, Lily Mulligan, Maria Carrillo
Shot put, 34-02, Ellie Roan, West County
Discus, 121-10, Ellie Roan, West County
Long jump, 17-04, Sophia Notaro, Vintage
Triple jump, 32-02.75, Kennedy Brown, American Canyon
Submitted by Sonoma County track and field coaches; marks compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com, athletic.net
100, 200, and 110/100 hurdles times are fully automatic, wind-legal marks.
