Prep track and field: Who holds top marks so far this season?

(As of Wednesday, March 9) Boys 100m, 11.16, Jai Gray, Maria Carrillo 200m, 23.37, Alfons McCoy, American Canyon 400m, 52.14, Xavius Lanford, Montgomery 800m, 1:59.95, Noe Vieyra, Maria Carrillo 1600m, 4:22.57, Jude DeVries, Montgomery 3200m, 9:34.82, Jude DeVries, Montgomery 110/100 hurdles, 16.03, Ethan Dierk, West County 300 hurdles, 41.29, Ethan Dierk, West County 4x100m, 45.99, Casa Grande 4x400m, 3:39.86, Maria Carrillo High jump, 6-00.75, Liam Wallace-Harper, Napa Pole vault, 12-00, Dallas Coogan, Cardinal Newman Shot put, 46-11, Albert Beerbower, Cardinal Newman Discus, 155-02, Ben Feldstein, Vintage Long jump, 20-07.75, Ethan Dierk, West County Triple jump, 40-03, Ethan Dierk, West County Girls 100m, 12.75, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa 200m, 26.35, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa 400m, 1:01.95, Elianah Demange, Maria Carrillo 800m, 2:18.12, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery 1600m, 4:53.59, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery 3200m, 10:40.67, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery 110/100 hurdles, 17.81, Natalie Wilmarth, Montgomery 300 hurdles, 47.88, CoCo McKamey, Santa Rosa 4x100m, 51.91, Santa Rosa 4x400m, 4:15.25, Santa Rosa High jump, 5-02, CoCo McKamey, Santa Rosa Pole vault, 12-00, Lily Mulligan, Maria Carrillo Shot put, 34-02, Ellie Roan, West County Discus, 121-10, Ellie Roan, West County Long jump, 17-04, Sophia Notaro, Vintage Triple jump, 32-02.75, Kennedy Brown, American Canyon Submitted by Sonoma County track and field coaches; marks compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com, athletic.net 100, 200, and 110/100 hurdles times are fully automatic, wind-legal marks.