Prep track and field: Who holds top marks so far this season?

March 10, 2022, 10:34PM

(As of Wednesday, March 9)

Boys

100m, 11.16, Jai Gray, Maria Carrillo

200m, 23.37, Alfons McCoy, American Canyon

400m, 52.14, Xavius Lanford, Montgomery

800m, 1:59.95, Noe Vieyra, Maria Carrillo

1600m, 4:22.57, Jude DeVries, Montgomery

3200m, 9:34.82, Jude DeVries, Montgomery

110/100 hurdles, 16.03, Ethan Dierk, West County

300 hurdles, 41.29, Ethan Dierk, West County

4x100m, 45.99, Casa Grande

4x400m, 3:39.86, Maria Carrillo

High jump, 6-00.75, Liam Wallace-Harper, Napa

Pole vault, 12-00, Dallas Coogan, Cardinal Newman

Shot put, 46-11, Albert Beerbower, Cardinal Newman

Discus, 155-02, Ben Feldstein, Vintage

Long jump, 20-07.75, Ethan Dierk, West County

Triple jump, 40-03, Ethan Dierk, West County

Girls

100m, 12.75, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa

200m, 26.35, Kassidy Schroth, Santa Rosa

400m, 1:01.95, Elianah Demange, Maria Carrillo

800m, 2:18.12, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery

1600m, 4:53.59, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery

3200m, 10:40.67, Hanne Thomsen, Montgomery

110/100 hurdles, 17.81, Natalie Wilmarth, Montgomery

300 hurdles, 47.88, CoCo McKamey, Santa Rosa

4x100m, 51.91, Santa Rosa

4x400m, 4:15.25, Santa Rosa

High jump, 5-02, CoCo McKamey, Santa Rosa

Pole vault, 12-00, Lily Mulligan, Maria Carrillo

Shot put, 34-02, Ellie Roan, West County

Discus, 121-10, Ellie Roan, West County

Long jump, 17-04, Sophia Notaro, Vintage

Triple jump, 32-02.75, Kennedy Brown, American Canyon

Submitted by Sonoma County track and field coaches; marks compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com, athletic.net

100, 200, and 110/100 hurdles times are fully automatic, wind-legal marks.

