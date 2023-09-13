Prep volleyball: Cardinal Newman sweeps Ukiah to extend win streak

Entering Tuesday night’s game, Cardinal Newman’s volleyball team was riding a 16-game win streak.

Well, now make it 17.

The Cardinals shined in all aspects of the game, sweeping Ukiah 25-23, 25-18 and 25-16. That improves their record to 17-1, while Ukiah — which has also had a stellar nonleague campaign — falls to 8-3.

While the Cardinals had already beaten Ukiah once this season at the NorCal Invitational in a deciding set, this one was a much more emphatic win.

And that’ll do it! Cardinals win streak is now at 17 as they sweep Ukiah 25-23, 25-18 and 25-16. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/uZhJ0tXPrS — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 13, 2023

“We were prepared for a long, grind-it-out match with Ukiah,” Cardinal Newman head coach Darryl Kapis said. “We knew what we were in for, I think we responded to that and responded to their runs. It was nice to get a quality win against a quality opponent. I’m very happy about that.”

One of the biggest takeaways in this one was how fast the Cardinals started the final two sets. They jumped out to 5-0 and 7-0 leads.

The first set, however, was different, as it wasn’t a case of how fast Newman started, but how many errors they forced Ukiah into making. In what turned out to be the closest set of the game, the Wildcats settled down and rallied from 20-13 down to score eight straight points and take a 21-20 lead.

A huge reason for that was the substitution of Rylee Capri. During that 8-0 run, she was a force in the middle for Ukiah, executing multiple blocks on Newman’s hitters while getting a kill or two of her own.

“Rylee (Capri) is a beast at the net,” Ukiah head coach Katie Williams said. “If she doesn’t complete the block, then she’s slowing balls down for our defense and allowing our hitters time to get off the net and take their full approach and try to put it in a spot that’s advantageous for us. She’s a really great asset to have on the court.”

The Cardinals, as resilient as they’ve been, ended the first set on a 5-1 run to take it 25-23.

In the final two sets, Newman saw its leads grow as large as eight as the Cardinals took control. Tessa Taylor, whom Kapis said had her best game in a Cardinal uniform, was all over the place. She finished with nine kills and seven digs.

“(Taylor) was the star of tonight,” Kapis said. “I’m so happy for her.”

What an angle found by Newman’s Tessa Taylor for the kill. Cardinals up 11-9 in the first set #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/936Yr45GYS — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 13, 2023

Other standouts for the Cardinals included Julia Waller, who had the volleyball equivalent of a triple-double with 11 kills, 19 assists and 11 digs.

Ukiah will look to rebound at Montgomery on Thursday, while the Cardinals will try to extend their win streak in their league opener against Analy next Tuesday.

