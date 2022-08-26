Prep volleyball: Daryl Kapis takes over at Cardinal Newman after Anna Waller steps back

A year removed from leading the Cardinal Newman girls volleyball team to its first section title in school history, Anna Waller has taken a step back from her role as head coach. She’s still on staff and is now serving as an assistant to new head coach Daryl Kapis.

“We are very excited to have Daryl Kapis leading the program,” Waller told The Press Democrat via text message on Thursday night. “I wanted to be flexible this fall to support my daughter Kimi and her team down at UCSB.”

Waller is a prominent figure in Cardinal Newman girls volleyball history. She started the program in 2011, when Ursuline closed and the girls school merged with Newman, and coached until 2015, when she stepped away to spend more time with her family. She returned for the 2021 season and coached both Kimi, her oldest daughter, and Julia, her middle daughter, for their senior and freshman seasons, respectively.

Both were all-league players, with Kimi being named MVP of the North Bay League-Oak for the third straight season and earning a scholarship to UC Santa Barbara. As a team, the Cardinal went 28-5 overall record with a 10-0 finish in league. They went on to win the North Coast Section Division 4 title without dropping a set before falling in the first round of the CIF NorCal Division 1 playoffs.

Kapis comes to Cardinal Newman with a rich and lengthy volleyball resume. His 30-year coaching career has featured stops at every level, from youth clubs to NCAA Division I programs. Early on, he coached at Archbishop Mitty in the late 1990s and served as the school’s strength and conditioning coordinator. He was also an assistant at San Jose State and UCLA in the early 2000s.

From 2003 to 2006, he was the head coach at San Jose City College and led the program to its first and only state championship tournament appearance in 2005. He then went on to Hawaii Pacific University, an NCAA Division II program, and served as head coach from 2006 to 2016.

He returned to the mainland in the fall of 2016 to take an assistant job at the University of San Francisco and then moved on to Sonoma State for the 2017-2019 seasons.

In 2020, he started a youth club for beach volleyball, Aloha Beach Volleyball Club, and was hired by Cardinal Newman not long after to kick-start their program. This school year, he’ll be leading both the indoor and beach teams at Cardinal Newman.

“Obviously, I’ve got big shoes to fill from last year’s squad,” Kapis said Friday. “I wouldn’t say we’re in a rebuilding stage, but we have our challenges cut out for us and I’m hoping that the level and style of practices I can bring, along with my staff, can really accelerate their level of understanding the game of volleyball as we move through this year.

“I’m excited for the challenge,” he added. “It’s a good challenge for me as a coach to walk into something that is a challenge for me professionally, so I’m really looking forward to this next step in my coaching career.”

