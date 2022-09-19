Prep volleyball: Sonoma County teams making big strides this season

The North Bay League prep volleyball season kicks off this week and the Vine Valley and North Central leagues have already started play. Here are a few teams to focus on in this season’s volleyball circuit.

Maria Carrillo: The Pumas, who sit at 12-2 overall this season, came in third in the NBL-Oak division last season with a 4-6 record. They advanced to the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section Division 2 tournament as the No. 8 seed, where they fell 3-0 to top seed and eventual section champion Marin Catholic.

Carrillo returns a plethora of talent at the outside hitter position from last season, led by senior Luka Amand. Junior Sophia Heller will also make an impact on the outside.

“(Luka) Amand is one of our team leaders,” Maria Carrillo head coach Jeff Nielsen said. “She’s really worked hard over the summer, and throughout her time here, to be a stronger player and lead by example.”

On the defensive side of the ball, senior Rachel Reynolds will lead a line that was one of the best in the NBL last season.

The Pumas will open their league season at home versus Montgomery before traveling to Cardinal Newman for a match that could prove crucial down the line.

Windsor: The Jaguars have had arguably the toughest nonleague schedule so far, and they’ve done quite all right by their standards. They sit at 9-5 overall and enter the league season after having one of their best in recent years, finishing 27-9 overall and 8-2 in league play, good for second place.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9ZJmFhNvboY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Windsor will have to contend with the fact that they lost eight seniors last year. Only two seniors are on this year’s team — Rylee Omiotek and Emma Smith. Despite the turnover, Smith is confident in this year’s group.

“Being on varsity is a lot different than JV, and it comes with a lot of experience,” Smith said. “In losing eight players, we lost that experience, but we’re gaining new players who are excited to play and are working super hard … we’re building up the program again and are starting off strong.”

Another Jaguar to look out for is junior outside hitter Taylor Boyce. The 5-11 dynamo is one of the Jaguars’ biggest weapons.

Windsor starts the league campaign Tuesday at Santa Rosa. A key note on their schedule: they play Maria Carrillo and Cardinal Newman back-to-back, twice.

Sonoma Valley: Much like Windsor, the Dragons lost a lot from last year’s team, which finished third in the VVAL with a 6-6 record. The Dragons, however, graduated six players from that team, all starters.

With that being said, this season’s teams are some of the biggest numbers Sonoma Valley has pulled in program history. There is a record number of freshmen, with seven on the junior varsity squad and 12 on the freshman team. On varsity, they have 10 seniors.

“There’s a big change of leadership,” Sonoma Valley head coach Brad Perkins said. “There’s only a couple of starters returning, with Kaden Sanders and Olivia Paxton. Everyone else is pretty new to a starting role on varsity.”

The Dragons will be relying on those two to provide guidance to the newer players, as they’ve already started league play. With losses to both American Canyon and Vintage, Sonoma Valley continues their league campaign Tuesday when they travel to Casa Grande.

Healdsburg: First-year head coach Richard Mitts and the Greyhounds are quietly exuding confidence.

The Greyhounds are having a more-than-pleasant start to the season, sitting at 8-5 entering league play. They’ve already doubled their win total from last season, where they were 4-14 overall and 3-5 in the NBL-Redwood.

“I think we have a great team on our hands with a strong senior class,” Mitts said. “We’ve impressed against some bigger schools … I have high expectations coming into league.”

There aren’t many seniors on the roster, but they will have a big impact for Healdsburg. Theresa Helfrick, Emery Joy and Lizette Molina Gomez will provide leadership and experience for the young squad.

Another player to look out for is libero Melissa Casas Gatica. Only a sophomore, she has proved that she can hang and command the court.

Healdsburg opens the league slate against Piner, who the Greyhounds met earlier on this season on neutral ground. This one will be at Healdsburg Tuesday night, and two days later the Greyhounds have a big test at Rancho Cotate.

Other teams to watch

Roseland University Prep: Last season: 21-2, 15-0 (first in NCL I), lost in quarterfinals of NCS Division 4 tournament.

This season so far: 6-6, 5-0 (first in NCL I)

The Knights haven’t lost a step since last season, as they have swept all but one league game so far. They boast a solid metric of 21 sets won to 15 lost.

They continue league play Tuesday at Middletown.

Cardinal Newman: Last season: 28-5, 10-0 (First in NBL-Oak), lost in first round of Division I state championships.

This season so far: 7-6, 0-0

An up-and-down season so far for the Cardinals. They should be a strong title contender again this season for the Oak title, and games with Maria Carrillo and Windsor will be good telltale signs.

They open their league slate Tuesday at Analy.