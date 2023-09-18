Prep volleyball: Stiff competition for area teams this fall

High school volleyball programs in Sonoma County have been on the rise for the last couple of years.

This season, however, it seems the competition has reached another level.

Several teams have expanded on the progress they made last season, and the overall level of play within the North Coast Section has proven that local squads have to be taken seriously.

With the Coastal Mountain Conference and North Bay Leagues beginning league play this week, and the Vine Valley Athletic League already in their league season, it’s time to look at some squads to watch.

Windsor (12-4)

The defending NBL-Oak champions, the Jaguars went unbeaten in league play last season for the first time in program history. They finished 22-12 overall, and twice went on six-game win streaks. They ended up losing to Carondelet in four sets in the quarterfinals of the NCS Division 2 bracket.

Windsor hasn’t missed a beat this season, with a 12-4 record and going 9-1 in its first 10 games. The Jags’ biggest feat so far, however, is sweeping then-No. 17 Redwood, also in Division 2.

“I think we’re more terminal this year,” Windsor head coach Christen Hamilton said. “Our ball control is better than it was last year. I also think we’re making better decisions, so our IQ has gone up as well. When things get tight, I think we make a better decision on what to do with the ball, whereas last year we didn’t have that.”

With all the talent the Jaguars have, perhaps no player is more key than senior outside hitter Taylor Boyce, the returning NBL-Oak Player of the Year. She notched 372 kills in 94 sets played last year while also executing 335 digs. Her rate of four kills per set was near the top of all high school players in Sonoma County.

At the High Sierra tournament, Boyce had 80 kills and 37 digs.

“I would say the determination in this team to prove something, it’s really high this year,” Boyce said. “Also, the idea of wanting to learn and perform. We want to prove that we deserved that win last year and deserved the league title.”

On the opposite side of Boyce, junior Haven Trechter has done more than her share, earning double-digit kills in almost every game she’s played. And if Boyce is the leader, then Trechter is the deputy on the outside who can do it all.

After losing Emma Smith to graduation last year, senior libero Sydney Parlato has done more than enough to fit into that role, covering the court with both quickness and grit. Her performance at the High Sierra saw her earn 60 digs.

“This team is really close,” Parlato said. “Now, it’s about playing as one team and making sure there aren’t any issues.”

The Jaguars open their league slate against Santa Rosa on Tuesday before facing Analy on Thursday. The two most mouthwatering clashes left on Windsor’s schedule are against Cardinal Newman and Maria Carrillo. And while they swept both teams in the season series, each saw a game go to five sets.

Plus, just like last season, the Jaguars will play the Pumas and Cardinals in the final two games of the league season.

Petaluma (15-9)

After finishing 6-20 overall last season and fifth in the league with a 4-8 mark, the Trojans have done a complete 180.

Petaluma is 15-9 overall this year and sits in second place in the VVAL with a 3-1 record. They boast nonleague wins over Maria Carrillo, San Marin and San Leandro. In league play so far, their only loss has come at the hands of Vintage, while they have swept Casa Grande, Napa and Sonoma Valley.

Junior outside hitter Sloane Shoop has been a huge reason for the turnaround, earning 198 kills on the season so far. She had a season-high 27 kills in a five-set loss to Analy and had 18 in the win over Napa.

Another force for the Trojans has been their service. Sophomore Grace Gutierrez has been one of the best in the area from behind the line, notching 55 aces. She had a season-high nine aces in the win over Napa, and three times had five (Carrillo, Casa and San Domenico).

Petaluma continues league play Tuesday against American Canyon. The Trojans’ next five games are all at home, including the ever-important rematch with Vintage on Sept. 26.

Cardinal Newman (17-1)

The Cardinals are recharged after finishing third in the NBL-Oak last year with a 7-3 record.

This season, after dropping their opener to Tamalpais, Newman has rattled off a 17-game winning streak. That includes wins over VVAL powerhouse Vintage and the MCAL’s Archie Williams, among many others.

Head coach Daryl Kapis has Newman firing on all cylinders, and that starts with the two powerful outside hitters, Tessa Taylor and Julia Waller.

“The way we’re built this year, we’re stronger than last year in terms of what we can bring to the table,” Kapis said. “We are blessed with an amazing serving team, and an amazing passing team, accompanied by amazing defense.”