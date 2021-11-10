Prep volleyball: Windsor, Cardinal Newman upset in first round of state playoffs

A pair of historic volleyball seasons came to an end on Tuesday night as both Windsor and Cardinal Newman were upset in their first-round games in the CIF State NorCal playoffs.

Fresh off winning its first section title in school history, Cardinal Newman, which was the No. 6 seed after it was bumped up to Division 1 for the state playoffs, was stunned in a five-set loss to Christian Brothers, the No. 11 seed.

The Cardinals (28-5) handily won the first two sets 25-11 and 25-16, but the Falcons (30-6) rallied to take the next two, 25-23 and 25-22, sending the match to a decisive fifth set where Christian Brothers pulled away for a 15-10 win. It was the first time this season that the Cardinals have played in a fifth set.

“It was a tough competitive Division 1 match. We stopped serving tough in games 3 and 4 and made a lot of serving errors, Christian Brothers started to pass well and got the momentum going offensively,” Cardinal Newman head coach Anna Waller said. “Overall, we couldn’t be more proud of all this team has accomplished throughout the season; it’s a great group of young women.”

Senior team captains Kimi Waller and Cassie Taylor led the team in kills with 32 and 17, respectively. Kimi also had five aces. Junior Ali Farquhar chipped in nine kills and freshman Julia Waller had 52 assists and three kills.

In Division 3, the No. 3-seeded Jaguars had their best season in school history come to an end against No. 14 Monta Vista (15-12) in four sets, 25-20, 22-25, 13-25, 23-25.

Senior Sofia Lopez led the team with 13 kills and 15 digs while senior Sable Booth had five blocks and senior Daya Mosqueda added 30 digs. Junior Rylee Omiotek chipped in eight kills and junior Emma Smith had 35 assists with nine digs.

Windsor (27-9) set a school record in wins this season and advanced to the semifinals of the section playoffs for just the second time in program history.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.