Prep volleyball: Windsor falls to Marin Catholic in battle of North Bay heavyweights

Win or lose, there’s no denying that volleyball in Sonoma County continues to be on the rise.

On Thursday night, Windsor — the No. 8 team in the CIF North Region — fell to Marin Catholic in an ultra-entertaining four sets: 25-20, 25-15, 14-25 and 25-18.

Coming into the game, the visiting Wildcats were the No. 4-ranked team in the region and No. 22 in the state. The Jaguars were coming off a sweep of then-No. 17 Redwood two games prior.

“I do think the girls were nervous, as Marin Catholic is a good team,” Windsor head coach Christen Hamilton said. “But I think they responded really well.”

Windsor was also playing without senior star outside hitter Taylor Boyce, who is the returning NBL-Oak Player of the Year.

Both teams were trading haymakers in the first set, with neither gaining an inch. Every time Windsor would lead by a couple of points, Marin Catholic would fight right back to tie it. Not one timeout was called as the Wildcats pulled away late to clinch the opener.

The second set saw the visitors keep up the momentum, finishing on a 16-9 run to comfortably take it 25-14.

That’s when Windsor responded.

Without Boyce, it took the Jaguars a little bit of time to figure things out. But they broke it open in the third set, taking advantage of every Wildcat mistake en route to a 13-7 final run that would give them the set at 25-14.

This one is going to a fourth set! Windsor dominates and wins 25-14. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/oHGuHccQgY — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) September 15, 2023

“I think they competed,” Hamilton said of her girls. “It’s really hard to play without a player you’re so used to playing with. We missed Taylor tonight, we missed all the stuff she does on the court, and I think they had to figure out how to do it without her. But I’m super happy with how they came together, our defense was strong, and we were serving tough tonight, too.”

The fourth set was back and forth, as Marin Catholic called a timeout down 16-13. Turns out, a timeout is exactly what they needed, as the Wildcats won the next three points to tie it at 16. They followed that up with a 6-2 run and suddenly it was Windsor’s turn to call a timeout, with the Jaguars down 22-18.

But the Wildcats won the final three points in gritty fashion to beat the Jaguars and improve to 10-2 overall.

Despite the loss, Windsor had some big performances on the evening. Junior Haven Trechter earned 18 kills and dug out nine balls, while junior Brielle Galli dished out 34 assists. Senior libero Sydney Parlato had 16 digs to round out the top performers.

“We got lots of contributions from different players tonight, and you have to compete when you’re a man down,” Hamilton said. “That’s what I’m most excited about.”

The Jaguars fell to 12-4, and will open up league play Tuesday against Santa Rosa.

