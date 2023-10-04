Prep volleyball: Windsor sweeps Cardinal Newman in 1st meeting to take sole possession of 1st place in NBL-Oak

The writing was on the wall long before, but late in the third set of Tuesday’s highly anticipated first meeting between Cardinal Newman and Windsor — the two top volleyball teams in the area this season — Windsor’s student section broke out in one last chant.

“This is boring.” Clap, clap, clap-clap-clap.

It was one last verbal jab at the Newman student section, which had begun to pile out of Windsor’s gym with the on-court result all but decided.

The Jaguars rolled to a relatively low-stress sweep over the Cardinals, 25-21, 25-17, 25-12 on Tuesday to take sole possession of first place in the North Bay League-Oak as the league schedule hits the halfway point. Newman (22-5, 4-1) falls a game behind with one final date with the Jaguars (20-6, 5-0) set for Oct. 19, the final game of the regular season, on their home court.

Outside of a brief rally from the Cardinals in the middle of the first set, which the Jaguars weathered, it was all Windsor on Tuesday night. The No. 12 team in the CIF’s Northern Region rankings held leads of seven or more points in each of the match’s three sets en route to the victory.

“Hat’s off to Windsor,” Cardinal Newman head coach Daryl Kapis said. “They played great, were well prepared, made it difficult on us — certain things that we wanted to do we were unable to do tonight. We were prepared; we just weren’t able to execute. We knew everything that was coming, we just couldn’t stop it.”

The Jaguars set the tone early, leaping out to an 18-7 lead in the first set before the Cardinals rallied with their best stretch of the evening. Some stellar play from junior outside hitter Julia Waller, who finished with eight kills and six assists, led Newman back on a 13-5 run that cut the score to 23-20, but the rally was too little, too late, and the Jaguars held on to close out the set.

“I think all coaches would agree that the first set kind of sets the tone for the game,” said Windsor senior outside hitter Taylor Boyce, who had 12 kills and 16 digs on the night. “It allows the energy to either kick off or kick down. So, I think us just finishing that, whether it was beautiful or ugly, we just had to finish it and move on.”

After holding on for the win in the first set, the Jaguars kicked it into high gear and took full control of the match. They built a 14-6 lead to open the second set and didn’t let their lead drop below six the rest of the way to a 25-17 win.

Windsor pulling away in the second set, leading 16-7 right now. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/Rge0XJZY01 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) October 4, 2023

Getting through Newman’s run in the first set provided the Jaguars all the confidence they needed for the rest of the match.

“I think second set, coming out and knowing, like, ‘OK, we saw that and we’re not going to let it happen again,’” Boyce said. “I think the beginning of the second set we had a lot of positive energy and we’re not going to let it get that close again. That’s kind of when we knew we had it, but it’s still like we couldn’t let up.”

With a 2-0 lead, the Jaguars put the hammer down, once again opening up a 14-6 lead en route to a 25-12 victory in the third.

Junior Haven Tretcher led the way with 14 kills and 11 digs, while junior setter Brielle Galle dished out 37 assists with six digs.

Asked how she’d grade her team’s performance, Windsor head coach Christen Hamilton — who conceded she’s a hard grader — said a C+ or a B-.

“I thought we could have been a lot cleaner and really could have taken a lot of advantage of a lot of points and had some better swings in place, but I thought our defense was great tonight,” she said. “I think we served really tough and our defense pulled us out of some weird situations.”

In its five league wins, Windsor has yet to drop a set. Their hot play of late has been fueled in part by a disappointing 3-2 showing at a tournament two weeks ago where they lost in three to Ukiah in pool play and then in straight sets against a Redwood team that is currently ranked No. 9 in the Northern Region.

“That loss (to Ukiah) really fueled us and we always say that if we’re going to lose, we’re going to learn from it and not do it again,” Hamilton said. “We cleaned up a bunch of stuff.”

Similarly, Newman has refocused since a 1-3 showing at a tournament that same weekend which had snapped a 19-game winning streak. They rebounded with two three-set sweeps over Santa Rosa and Montgomery last week and despite Tuesday’s result, feel ready for the rematch against Windsor in a few weeks.

“It’s always a challenge to go on the road, but we get a chance at them again and I think we’ll be better when we play them at our place,” Kapis said.

