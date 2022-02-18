Prep wrestlers seek wins at North Coast Section meet

As the high school wrestling season enters its final weeks, local grapplers are preparing for the biggest meet of the year thus far, the North Coast Section championships.

Competition starts on Friday for both boys and girls and will conclude on Saturday with the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship matches.

The girls meet at Albany High School will start at noon on Friday and resume at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The semifinals are scheduled to start at 11 a.m., with third- to eighth-place matches at 3 p.m. and the finals at 4:30 p.m.

The boys, who will be competing at James Logan High School in Union City, will begin Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. The third-, fifth- and seventh-place matches will start around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the finals to follow around 6:30 p.m.

Wrestlers who finish in the top eight in their weight classes will make the podium and earn a medal. The top three move on to the state meet in Bakersfield next weekend.

Here’s a look at some of the wrestlers to watch from Sonoma County.

Boys

Starting at 106 pounds, Ukiah senior Peyton MacDonald should be in the running for a trip to state, as will Lower Lake senior Bryan Gudino, who is one of the top seeds in the weight class.

In 113, Maria Carrillo junior Brad Harbaugh will have a good shot at a podium finish.

Windsor junior Austin Fredrickson is one of the top seeds in 120 and has a good chance at making a trip to state.

In 132, keep an eye on Montgomery senior Isaiah Rubio. He finished seventh in the section meet in 2019 and has been one of the best wrestlers in the section for his weight class this year.

Kaeden Timmins, a Windsor junior, is making his return to NCS in 145.

Ukiah senior Casey Aikman is looking to get back to the state meet. He finished third at NCS in 126 in 2020 and is one of the top seeds in 152 this year.

The 160-pund weight class features several locals who could be in the hunt for a podium spot. Maria Carrillo freshman Logan Bruce, son of head coach Tim Bruce, is looking to make the most of his first trip to NCS. Petaluma senior Nate Corwin, one of the top seeds in 160, is back at the section meet looking to improve on his 3-2 performance from 2020. And Waylon Scarbrough, a Ukiah senior, rounds out the group of contenders in his first trip to NCS.

In 170, state-ranked Casa Grande senior Ryan Naugle is the No. 2 seed. He’s looking for his first trip to the state meet after coming up just short with a fourth-place finish at NCS in 2020.

Zach Babel, another state-ranked senior from Casa Grande, is the top seed in 182. He finished seventh his last time at NCS in 2020.

Rounding out the heavyweights, Ukiah senior Jack Bednar — another state-ranked wrestler — is one of the top seeds in 285. He medaled his last time at NCS with a seventh-place finish in 2020. Joining him in the division is Windsor sophomore Thomas Shaw, who could have a good shot at medaling in his first trip to NCS.

Girls

Leading off the local contingent is Rancho Cotate sophomore Bianca Nelson, the No. 1 overall seed in 113. She’s joined by Windsor senior Ariana Groves, the No. 2 seed in the weight class.

In 128, Casa Grande senior Sakiko Pizorno also earned the No. 1 overall seed. She finished fifth at NCS two years ago. Petaluma senior Kim Larsen, the No. 6 seed, and Ukiah junior Audrey Lanzit, the No. 9 seed, could also make some noise in 128.

In 133, Adriana Borjas, a Petaluma senior, and Larissa Maccario, a Windsor senior, are seeded fifth and sixth, respectively. They’ll both have a shot at a podium finish.

Petaluma sophomore Bailey Deegan could also be in the hunt for a podium spot as the No. 5 seed in 139.

Junior Jasmine Vo of Santa Rosa earned the No. 3 seed in 145 and is well-positioned for a deep run. Windsor junior Sammy Patton could also be in the mix as the No. 7 seed in 145.

In 152, several local standouts could make a play for the podium. Headlining the group is Petaluma senior Shalynn Baker, seeded No. 2. Casa Grande freshman Kayla Zeidler comes in seeded No. 5, Windsor senior Yaretzi Garcia is seeded No. 7 and Makenna Tobie, a Ukiah freshman, is seeded No. 8.

Ukiah’s Vanessa Tepale is the lone North Coast representative in 162 and has a good chance at a deep run as the No. 4 seed.

Two locals are seeded in the top four in 170 — Windsor junior Jolette Torres, the No. 2 seed, and Ukiah senior Samantha Maki, the No. 4 seed. Both will have a good shot at making state.

The 189-pound weight class features a few more state contenders. Seeded No. 3 is Windsor sophomore Rawni Self and just behind her is Carla Maldonado, a Petaluma senior, at No. 4.

And rounding out the list of local standouts is Rebekkah Westmoreland in Windsor, a contender in 237, who, as the No. 2 seed in a sparse field, will have a great opportunity for a trip to Bakersfield.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.