Prep wrestling: Local athletes looking for NCS wins this weekend

With league tournaments wrapped up, high school wrestlers from Sonoma County and beyond are looking ahead to this weekend’s North Coast Section championship meet.

Numerous local wrestlers earned seedings for the two-day boys tournament that takes place Friday and Saturday at James Logan High School in Union City.

The top four wrestlers in each weight class will advance to the state championship tournament next week in Bakersfield.

In the 106-pound weight class, both the North Bay League champion and his runner-up are seeded. Windsor’s Antonio Garaventa was given the eighth seed, while Maria Carrillo’s William Harvey the ninth.

At 113, Ukiah senior Garrett Nunemaker is the sole area representative, seeded seventh.

Windsor’s Austin Frederickson got the second seed in the 126-pound weight class, while Ukiah’s Kymani Capri is the No. 5 seed.

At 132, Ukiah’s Vincent Tyrell is the fifth seed. Casa Grande freshman Caleb Quintua is also in that bracket as the eighth seed.

There is only one local wrestler in the 138-pound class — Ukiah’s Kenji Jimenez with the seventh seed.

At 145, Casa Grande’s Jacob Quintua is the four seed after a more-than-solid showing to win the weight class at last weekend’s Vine Valley Athletic League championships.

Ukiah’s Jared Williams leads the way in the five slot at 152 pounds. Right behind him in the sixth slot is Casa Grande’s Camden Bushey.

The 160-pound class features three wrestlers from the area. Windsor’s Kaeden Timmons gets the two seed, Ukiah’s Eduardo Martinez the fifth and Rancho Cotate’s Syrus Olvera the ninth seed.

The 170-pound class features the lone top seed from the area, as Maria Carrillo’s Logan Bruce tops the bracket. Three other wrestlers join Bruce, as Ukiah’s Juan Magallon is the fourth seed, Casa Grande’s Noah Padecky is sixth and Windsor’s Tyson Timmons is ninth.

In the 195-pound weight class, Petaluma’s Ed Berncich is the lone local representative. The junior earned the fifth seed.

Three local wrestlers will contend for a heavyweight medal at 285 pounds. Ukiah’s Lestat Cisneros is the two seed, while Cardinal Newman’s Devon Bertoli is eighth and Casa Grande’s Ronald Neely is ninth.

Girls

The NCS girls competition in Albany this weekend also features numerous locals. Windsor, which swept both the dual and individual team titles for the third straight season, fields eight wrestlers.

At 101 pounds, Rancho Cotate’s Bianca Nelson, Ukiah’s Yerlin Zavala-Cruz and Santa Rosa’s Kristi Smith made the tournament.

Maria Carrillo’s Tiffany McFarland, Rancho Cotate’s Kayci Neal, Windsor’s Alisha Ontiveros, Casa Grande’s Ibeth Rivera and Ukiah’s Lillian Stoner will compete in the 106-pound weight class.

At 111 pounds, Elsie Allen’s Evelin Cerda, Ukiah’s Rocio Fuentes and Windsor’s Kylee Hernandez made the bracket.

The 116-pound bracket features Ukiah’s Shanty Doherty, Petaluma’s Giselle Garcia-Cambray, Windsor’s Mannat Kaur, Casa Grande’s Maliyah McCoy and Montgomery’s Rikki Vargas.

Ukiah’s Jessica Gonzalez, Petaluma’s Michelle Lauritzen, Windsor’s Valondrah Moth and Casa Grande’s Phoenix Strasen will compete in the 121-pound weight class.

Maria Carrillo’s Noelle Alexander, Ukiah’s Ashley Campos, Montgomery’s Charlotte Devlin, Petaluma’s Keira Jones, Windsor’s Miako Pizzorno and Elsie Allen’s Tania Romero will take on a crowded field in the 126-pound class.

At 131, Elsie Allen’s Catherine Acevedo, Petaluma’s Deegan Bailey and Ukiah’s Audrey Lanzit are the three area representatives.

Casa Grande’s Kayla Ziedler leads the field in the 137-pound weight class. Joining her in the bracket is Santa Rosa’s Jasmine Vo.

The 143-pound bracket includes a trio of area wrestlers in Casa Grande’s Maya Nealon, Windsor’s Sammy Patton and Ukiah’s Vanessa Tepale.

Windsor’s Valeria Martinez, Ukiah’s Savannah Nelson and Montgomery’s Lindsay Tyler will compete at 150.

Windsor’s Mia Zaragoza, Ukiah’s Alexis Alexander and Sonoma Valley’s Maribel Robles Rodriguez made the 160-pound bracket.

Windsor’s Jolette Torres headlines the bracket in the 170-pound class. Also in that bracket are Montgomery’s Camila Granado and Ukiah’s Grace Rubio.

Montgomery’s Daniela Quintas-Montes, Ukiah’s Marvella Herrera and Windsor’s Rawni Self are competing in the 189-pound weight class.

The 235-pound bracket features two area wrestlers, Ukiah’s Harbor Ameperosa and Windsor’s Leslie Rubio.

After preliminary rounds Friday and early Saturday at each tournament, championship matches will be held Saturday evening.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.