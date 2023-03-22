Prep wrestling: NBL boys, girls all-league teams
With the completion of the 2022-23 winter sports season, the North Bay League has unveiled all-league teams for winter sports.
Here are the all-league boys and girls wrestling teams.
Boys
Wrestler of the year:
170 pounds — Logan Bruce, So., Maria Carrillo
First team:
106 — Antonio Garaventa, Fr., Windsor
113 — Garret Nunemaker, Sr., Ukiah
120 — Chase Claassen, So., Windsor
126 — Austin Fredrickson, Sr., Windsor
132 — Vincent Tyrell, Sr., Ukiah
138 — Kenji Jiminez, Sr., Ukiah
145 — Jayce Toupin, Sr., Windsor
152 — Jared William, Jr., Ukiah
160 — Kaeden Timmins, Sr., Windsor
170 — Logan Bruce, So., Maria Carrillo
182 — Welsey Wolff, Jr., Montgomery
195 — Michael Turk, Jr., Montgomery
220 — Dante Brown, Sr., Ukiah
285 — Lestat Cisneros, Sr., Ukiah
Second team:
106 — William Harvey, Fr., Maria Carrillo
113 — Bradley Harbaugh, Sr., Maria Carrillo
120 — Nico Gonzalez, Jr., Ukiah
126 — Kymani Capri, Sr., Ukiah
132 — Christian Matamoros, So., Windsor
138 — Santino Campos, Jr., Windsor
145 — Dan Rensen, So., Ukiah
152 — Jonathan Chavez, Sr., Piner
160 — Syrus Olvera, Jr., Rancho Cotate
170 — Tyson Timmins, So., Windsor
182 — Cesar Diaz, Jr., Windsor
195 — Juan Nunez, So., Piner
220 — Elijah Colter, Sr., Maria Carrillo
285 — Devon Bertoli, Fr., Cardinal Newman
Honorable mention:
106 — Raven Costa, So., Ukiah
113 — Eric McDonell, Fr., Cardinal Newman
120 — Eric Chambers, Jr., Elsie Allen
126 — Emmanuel Gaspar, Sr. Maria Carrillo
132 — Adam Harbaugh, Sr., Maria Carrillo
138 — Miguel Ibarra, Jr., Rancho Cotate
145 — Arno Makaryan, Jr., Montgomery
152 — Dylan Olsen, Fr., Maria Carrillo
160 — Eduardo Martinez, Sr., Ukiah
170 — Jonah Bertoli, Fr., Cardinal Newman
182 — Henry Meyer, Sr., Ukiah
195 — Marquez Deneiliom, Sr., Elsie Allen
220 — Diego Barbosa, Fr., Piner
285 — Ryan George, So., Montgomery
Girls
Wrestler of the year:
137 — Jasmine Vo, Sr., Santa Rosa
First team:
101 — Yerlin Zavala-Cruz, Jr., Ukiah
106 — Bianca Nelson, Jr., Rancho Cotate
111 — Shanty Doherty, Fr., Ukiah
116 — Evelin Cerda, Jr., Elsie Allen
121 — Mila Martin, Fr., Montgomery
126 — Noelle Alexander, Jr., Maria Carrillo
131 — Audrey Lanzit, Sr., Ukiah
137 — Jasmine Vo, Sr., Santa Rosa
143 — Sammy Patton, Jr., Windsor
150 — Savannah Nelsen, So., Ukiah
160 — Mia Zaragozza, Jr., Windsor
170 — Jollette Torres, Sr., Windsor
189 — Rawni Self, Jr., Windsor
235 — Harbor Ameperosa, Fr., Ukiah
Second team:
101 — Kristi Smith, Jr., Santa Rosa
106 — Alisha Ontiveros, So., Windsor
111 — Kylie Hernandez, So., Windsor
116 — Mannat Kaur, Fr., Windsor
121 — Valondrah Moth, Sr., Windsor
126 — Miako Pizzorno, So., Windsor
131 — Catherine Acevedo, Sr., Elsie Allen
137 — N/A
143 — Juliana Montes, Fr., Montgomery
150 — Val Martinez, So., Windsor
160 — Vanessa Tepale, Jr., Ukiah
170 — Camila Granado, So., Montgomery
189 — Marvella Herrera, Fr., Ukiah
235 — Leslie Rubio, Jr., Windsor
Honorable mention:
101 — N/A
106 — Lilly Stoner, Jr., Ukiah
111 — Kayci Neal, Fr., Rancho Cotate
116 — Rikki Vargas, So., Montgomery
121 — Rocio Chavez-Fuentes, Jr., Ukiah
126 — Charlie Devlin, So., Montgomery
131 — N/A
137 — N/A
143 — N/A
150 — Lindsey Tyler, So., Montgomery
160 — N/A
170 — Grace Rubio, Fr., Ukiah
189 — Daniela Montes, Jr., Montgomery
235 — N/A
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.
