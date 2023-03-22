Prep wrestling: NBL boys, girls all-league teams

With the completion of the 2022-23 winter sports season, the North Bay League has unveiled all-league teams for winter sports.

Here are the all-league boys and girls wrestling teams.

Boys

Wrestler of the year:

170 pounds — Logan Bruce, So., Maria Carrillo

First team:

106 — Antonio Garaventa, Fr., Windsor

113 — Garret Nunemaker, Sr., Ukiah

120 — Chase Claassen, So., Windsor

126 — Austin Fredrickson, Sr., Windsor

132 — Vincent Tyrell, Sr., Ukiah

138 — Kenji Jiminez, Sr., Ukiah

145 — Jayce Toupin, Sr., Windsor

152 — Jared William, Jr., Ukiah

160 — Kaeden Timmins, Sr., Windsor

170 — Logan Bruce, So., Maria Carrillo

182 — Welsey Wolff, Jr., Montgomery

195 — Michael Turk, Jr., Montgomery

220 — Dante Brown, Sr., Ukiah

285 — Lestat Cisneros, Sr., Ukiah

Second team:

106 — William Harvey, Fr., Maria Carrillo

113 — Bradley Harbaugh, Sr., Maria Carrillo

120 — Nico Gonzalez, Jr., Ukiah

126 — Kymani Capri, Sr., Ukiah

132 — Christian Matamoros, So., Windsor

138 — Santino Campos, Jr., Windsor

145 — Dan Rensen, So., Ukiah

152 — Jonathan Chavez, Sr., Piner

160 — Syrus Olvera, Jr., Rancho Cotate

170 — Tyson Timmins, So., Windsor

182 — Cesar Diaz, Jr., Windsor

195 — Juan Nunez, So., Piner

220 — Elijah Colter, Sr., Maria Carrillo

285 — Devon Bertoli, Fr., Cardinal Newman

Honorable mention:

106 — Raven Costa, So., Ukiah

113 — Eric McDonell, Fr., Cardinal Newman

120 — Eric Chambers, Jr., Elsie Allen

126 — Emmanuel Gaspar, Sr. Maria Carrillo

132 — Adam Harbaugh, Sr., Maria Carrillo

138 — Miguel Ibarra, Jr., Rancho Cotate

145 — Arno Makaryan, Jr., Montgomery

152 — Dylan Olsen, Fr., Maria Carrillo

160 — Eduardo Martinez, Sr., Ukiah

170 — Jonah Bertoli, Fr., Cardinal Newman

182 — Henry Meyer, Sr., Ukiah

195 — Marquez Deneiliom, Sr., Elsie Allen

220 — Diego Barbosa, Fr., Piner

285 — Ryan George, So., Montgomery

Girls

Wrestler of the year:

137 — Jasmine Vo, Sr., Santa Rosa

First team:

101 — Yerlin Zavala-Cruz, Jr., Ukiah

106 — Bianca Nelson, Jr., Rancho Cotate

111 — Shanty Doherty, Fr., Ukiah

116 — Evelin Cerda, Jr., Elsie Allen

121 — Mila Martin, Fr., Montgomery

126 — Noelle Alexander, Jr., Maria Carrillo

131 — Audrey Lanzit, Sr., Ukiah

137 — Jasmine Vo, Sr., Santa Rosa

143 — Sammy Patton, Jr., Windsor

150 — Savannah Nelsen, So., Ukiah

160 — Mia Zaragozza, Jr., Windsor

170 — Jollette Torres, Sr., Windsor

189 — Rawni Self, Jr., Windsor

235 — Harbor Ameperosa, Fr., Ukiah

Second team:

101 — Kristi Smith, Jr., Santa Rosa

106 — Alisha Ontiveros, So., Windsor

111 — Kylie Hernandez, So., Windsor

116 — Mannat Kaur, Fr., Windsor

121 — Valondrah Moth, Sr., Windsor

126 — Miako Pizzorno, So., Windsor

131 — Catherine Acevedo, Sr., Elsie Allen

137 — N/A

143 — Juliana Montes, Fr., Montgomery

150 — Val Martinez, So., Windsor

160 — Vanessa Tepale, Jr., Ukiah

170 — Camila Granado, So., Montgomery

189 — Marvella Herrera, Fr., Ukiah

235 — Leslie Rubio, Jr., Windsor

Honorable mention:

101 — N/A

106 — Lilly Stoner, Jr., Ukiah

111 — Kayci Neal, Fr., Rancho Cotate

116 — Rikki Vargas, So., Montgomery

121 — Rocio Chavez-Fuentes, Jr., Ukiah

126 — Charlie Devlin, So., Montgomery

131 — N/A

137 — N/A

143 — N/A

150 — Lindsey Tyler, So., Montgomery

160 — N/A

170 — Grace Rubio, Fr., Ukiah

189 — Daniela Montes, Jr., Montgomery

235 — N/A

