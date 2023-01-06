Prep wrestling season preview: Top boys, girls teams and individuals to watch this year

Ukiah boys, Windsor girls look like the teams to beat as league season set to start|
GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 5, 2023, 4:29PM
The North Bay League wrestling season got underway this week with the first round of dual meets between local schools.

December was packed with pre-league tournaments all over Northern California and with those now completed, we have more clarity on who the top local teams and individuals in the region could be this season.

Ukiah once again appears poised to be the top team on the boys side with Windsor and Maria Carrillo as its top challengers. The Wildcats won the North Coast Section Redwood Empire Division 2 Dual Championship for the fourth time in the past five seasons last year and then finished fourth as a team at the NCS Championships. Despite graduating a slew of NCS medalists, they could very well be headed for similar heights this winter.

Elsie Allen will also be competing in the NBL-Oak this year after winning its third straight NBL-Redwood title last season.

On the girls side, Windsor remains the team to beat following a fifth-place finish at NCS last year. Ukiah shapes up to be the Jaguars’ top competition.

Aside from those teams, Sonoma County could see another strong contingent make deep runs in the NCS and possible onto state. Here’s a closer look at the region’s top individuals this season.

Boys

106

Antonio Garaventa, Fr., Windsor

Placed first at both San Marin’s Green and Gold tournament and Northgate’s Bill Martell Invitational during pre-league. Was ranked No. 4 in the NCS on Dec. 27.

126

Austin Fredrickson, Sr., Windsor

Was the NCS runner-up at 120 last year and went 1-2 at the state meet. First-team NBL returner, currently ranked No. 19 in the state and No. 2 in the NCS.

132

Kymani Capri, Sr., Ukiah

Won the Green and Gold tournament at 132, also placed second at 132 in two other tournaments. Returning second-team NBL, ranked No. 6 in the NCS and honorable mention for state.

138

Dylan Jones, Jr., Cloverdale

Won three tournaments during pre-league competition. Went 2-2 at NCS last year. Currently ranked No. 33 in the state and No. 3 in NCS.

Vincent Tyrell, Jr., Ukiah

Made first-team NBL last year and went 2-2 at NCS at 126. Placed second at this year’s Redwood Rumble at 138. Ranked No. 5 in NCS and honorable mention for state.

145

Jacob Quintua, Jr., Casa Grande

Placed eighth at NCS last season in 138 and won two pre-league tournaments this year. Ranked No. 3 in the NCS and honorable mention for state.

152

Camden Bushey, So., Casa Grande

Went 3-2 at NCS last season at 145. Placed second at Green and Gold. Was ranked No. 5 in the NCS on Dec. 27

160

Kaeden Timmins, Sr., Windsor

Placed fourth at NCS at 145 last year and made first-team NBL. Currently ranked No. 40 in the state and No. 2 in NCS.

Eduardo Martinez, Jr., Ukiah

Placed second at Green and Gold at 170. Currently No. 7 in NCS and honorable mention for state.

Syrus Olvera, Jr., Rancho Cotate

Second-team NBL and NCS qualifier last year. Placed second at Redwood Rumble, first at Green and Gold this season and was ranked No. 4 in the NCS on Dec. 27

170

Logan Bruce, So., Maria Carrillo

Placed first at the Castro Valley Bay Area 59 tournament. Finished 4th at NCS last season at 160 and made first-team NBL. Currently ranked No. 39 in the state and No. 1 in the NCS.

Juan Magallon, Sr., Ukiah

Placed first at Green and Gold and third at Redwood Rumble at 182. Finished eighth at NCS last year at 160. Currently ranked No. 5 in the NCS and honorable mention for state.

Noah Padecky, Jr., Casa Grande

Went 4-2 at NCS at 160 last year. Has three top-five tournament finishes this year. Currently ranked No. 7 in the NCS and honorable mention for state.

195

Ed Berncich, Jr., Petaluma

Went 2-2 at NCS at 182 last year. Two second-place finishes and one first-place finish at pre-league tournament this year. Currently ranked No. 23 in the state and No. 3 in the NCS.

Ricky Campos, Jr., Windsor

Currently ranked No. 7 in the NCS and honorable mention for state.

220

Michael Turk, Jr., Montgomery

Returning honorable mention NBL and NCS qualifier at 195. Finished 2nd at Napa Lanterman at 220 this year. Currently ranked No. 9 in the NCS and honorable mention for state.

285

Thomas Shaw, Jr., Windsor

Placed seventh at NCS and made second-team NBL last season. Currently ranked tied for 40th in the state and No. 7 in the NCS.

Also keep an eye on

106 – William Harvey, Fr., Maria Carrillo (No. 6 NCS)

106 – Raven Costa, So., Ukiah (No. 9 NCS)

120 – Caden MCutchen, Jr., Cloverdale (No. 9 NCS)

126 – Ray Pacheco, Jr., Casa Grande (No. 10 NCS)

132 – Christian Matamoros, So., Windsor (No. 11 NCS)

132 – Caleb Quintua, Fr., Casa Grande (No. 12 NCS)

138 – Santino Campos, Jr., Windsor (No. 9 NCS)

138 – Juan Najera, Jr., Ukiah (No. 12 NCS)

145 – Kenji Jimenez, Sr., Ukiah (No. 10 NCS)

152 – Jonathan Chavez, Sr., Piner (No. 10 NCS)

152 – Thomas Grinnell, Jr., Maria Carrillo (No. 12 NCS)

182 – Henry Meyer, Sr., Ukiah (HM state, No. 12 NCS)

195 – Joseph Bateman-Heaney, Jr., Casa Grande (No. 12 NCS)

220 – Lestat Cisneros, Sr., Ukiah (HM state)

285 – Ronald Neely, So., Casa Grande (No. 9 NCS)

Girls

111

Bianca Nelson, Jr., Rancho Cotate

Returning first-team NBL, was No. 1 seed at NCS last season where she went 3-1.

131

Audrey Lansit, Sr., Ukiah

Placed first at Battle of the Butte this year. Returning first-team NBL, went 1-2 at NCS.

137

Bailey Deegan, Jr., Petaluma

Returning NCS medalists, went 4-2 to finish 7th.

143

Jasmin Vo, Sr., Santa Rosa

Returning State qualifier, finished 4th at NCS. Went 2-2 at state, preseason state honorable mention selection this year.

Kayla Zeidler, So., Casa Grande

Returning state qualifier, finished 3rd at NCS at 150. Went 2-2 at state, preseason No. 5 in the state at 150.

Sammy Patton, Jr., Windsor

Returning NCS medalist, went 3-3 to finish 8th. Second-Team NBL selection.

160

Vanessa Tepale, Jr., Ukiah

Returning state qualifier, finished 4th at NCS. First-Team NBL selection.

170

Jolette Torres, Sr., Windsor

Returning state qualifier, NCS champion and NBL Wrestler of the Year. Went 2-2 at state, preseason No. 5 in the state and currently ranked No. 6 at 170.

189

Camilla Granado, So. Santa Rosa

Transfer from San Marin, returning state qualifier at 170. Finished 4th at NCS, preseason state honorable mention.

189

Rawni Self, Jr., Windsor

Return second-team NBL, seeded No. 3 at NCS before withdrawing due to COVID.

Also keep an eye on

106 – Azul Galvin, So., Windsor (2nd-Team NBL)

116 – Miako Pizzorno, So., Windsor (1st-Team NBL)

116 – Rocio Fuentes, Jr., Ukiah (HM NBL)

116 – Rikki Vargas, So., Maria Carrillo (2nd-Team NBL)

121 – Bianca Santini, So., Windsor (1st-Team NBL)

121 – Jordin Walsh, So., Rancho Cotate (2nd-Team NBL)

126 – Noelle Alexander, Jr., Maria Carrillo (1st-Team NBL)

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

