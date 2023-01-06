Prep wrestling season preview: Top boys, girls teams and individuals to watch this year
The North Bay League wrestling season got underway this week with the first round of dual meets between local schools.
December was packed with pre-league tournaments all over Northern California and with those now completed, we have more clarity on who the top local teams and individuals in the region could be this season.
Ukiah once again appears poised to be the top team on the boys side with Windsor and Maria Carrillo as its top challengers. The Wildcats won the North Coast Section Redwood Empire Division 2 Dual Championship for the fourth time in the past five seasons last year and then finished fourth as a team at the NCS Championships. Despite graduating a slew of NCS medalists, they could very well be headed for similar heights this winter.
Elsie Allen will also be competing in the NBL-Oak this year after winning its third straight NBL-Redwood title last season.
On the girls side, Windsor remains the team to beat following a fifth-place finish at NCS last year. Ukiah shapes up to be the Jaguars’ top competition.
Aside from those teams, Sonoma County could see another strong contingent make deep runs in the NCS and possible onto state. Here’s a closer look at the region’s top individuals this season.
Boys
106
Antonio Garaventa, Fr., Windsor
Placed first at both San Marin’s Green and Gold tournament and Northgate’s Bill Martell Invitational during pre-league. Was ranked No. 4 in the NCS on Dec. 27.
126
Austin Fredrickson, Sr., Windsor
Was the NCS runner-up at 120 last year and went 1-2 at the state meet. First-team NBL returner, currently ranked No. 19 in the state and No. 2 in the NCS.
132
Kymani Capri, Sr., Ukiah
Won the Green and Gold tournament at 132, also placed second at 132 in two other tournaments. Returning second-team NBL, ranked No. 6 in the NCS and honorable mention for state.
138
Dylan Jones, Jr., Cloverdale
Won three tournaments during pre-league competition. Went 2-2 at NCS last year. Currently ranked No. 33 in the state and No. 3 in NCS.
Vincent Tyrell, Jr., Ukiah
Made first-team NBL last year and went 2-2 at NCS at 126. Placed second at this year’s Redwood Rumble at 138. Ranked No. 5 in NCS and honorable mention for state.
145
Jacob Quintua, Jr., Casa Grande
Placed eighth at NCS last season in 138 and won two pre-league tournaments this year. Ranked No. 3 in the NCS and honorable mention for state.
152
Camden Bushey, So., Casa Grande
Went 3-2 at NCS last season at 145. Placed second at Green and Gold. Was ranked No. 5 in the NCS on Dec. 27
160
Kaeden Timmins, Sr., Windsor
Placed fourth at NCS at 145 last year and made first-team NBL. Currently ranked No. 40 in the state and No. 2 in NCS.
Eduardo Martinez, Jr., Ukiah
Placed second at Green and Gold at 170. Currently No. 7 in NCS and honorable mention for state.
Syrus Olvera, Jr., Rancho Cotate
Second-team NBL and NCS qualifier last year. Placed second at Redwood Rumble, first at Green and Gold this season and was ranked No. 4 in the NCS on Dec. 27
170
Logan Bruce, So., Maria Carrillo
Placed first at the Castro Valley Bay Area 59 tournament. Finished 4th at NCS last season at 160 and made first-team NBL. Currently ranked No. 39 in the state and No. 1 in the NCS.
Juan Magallon, Sr., Ukiah
Placed first at Green and Gold and third at Redwood Rumble at 182. Finished eighth at NCS last year at 160. Currently ranked No. 5 in the NCS and honorable mention for state.
Noah Padecky, Jr., Casa Grande
Went 4-2 at NCS at 160 last year. Has three top-five tournament finishes this year. Currently ranked No. 7 in the NCS and honorable mention for state.
195
Ed Berncich, Jr., Petaluma
Went 2-2 at NCS at 182 last year. Two second-place finishes and one first-place finish at pre-league tournament this year. Currently ranked No. 23 in the state and No. 3 in the NCS.
Ricky Campos, Jr., Windsor
Currently ranked No. 7 in the NCS and honorable mention for state.
220
Michael Turk, Jr., Montgomery
Returning honorable mention NBL and NCS qualifier at 195. Finished 2nd at Napa Lanterman at 220 this year. Currently ranked No. 9 in the NCS and honorable mention for state.
285
Thomas Shaw, Jr., Windsor
Placed seventh at NCS and made second-team NBL last season. Currently ranked tied for 40th in the state and No. 7 in the NCS.
Also keep an eye on
106 – William Harvey, Fr., Maria Carrillo (No. 6 NCS)
106 – Raven Costa, So., Ukiah (No. 9 NCS)
120 – Caden MCutchen, Jr., Cloverdale (No. 9 NCS)
126 – Ray Pacheco, Jr., Casa Grande (No. 10 NCS)
132 – Christian Matamoros, So., Windsor (No. 11 NCS)
132 – Caleb Quintua, Fr., Casa Grande (No. 12 NCS)
138 – Santino Campos, Jr., Windsor (No. 9 NCS)
138 – Juan Najera, Jr., Ukiah (No. 12 NCS)
