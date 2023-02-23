Prep wrestling: State titles on the line for Sonoma County group

What a year for wrestling in Sonoma County.

With the North Coast Section championships wrapped up, multiple area wrestlers are in Bakersfield for the state championship meet that starts Thursday.

There are three boys and six girls from Sonoma County competing this year at the state level. The boys either placed first or second at NCS to qualify, while the girls needed a top-four finish in the section.

Leading it off is Maria Carrillo standout Logan Bruce, who ran through the NCS bracket as the No. 1 seed at 170 pounds. Bruce secured five straight pins on his way to the section title to book his first trip to Bakersfield.

The sophomore has now checked off one goal in his young high school career. The next? Getting on the podium. After that? Winning the whole thing.

“The game plan is one match at a time,” Bruce’s coach and father, Tim, said. “His goal is to get that podium ... he was super excited to win (NCS), but that was only a part of what he’s going to do.”

In a 40-man bracket, Bruce’s first match is against St. John Bosco’s Julien Barajas, the 13th seed. Coming into this weekend’s meet, Logan was just outside of the seeding at 18th in the state.

The other wrestlers in his quadrant include fourth-seeded Adrian Reyes from Clovis, Glendora’s Marquize Brown and Jesuit’s Grant Anderson.

Petaluma’s Ed Berncich, who was the No. 5 seed at 195 pounds at NCS, won in the final second of the first period in his second-place match to book his place at state. He is now the third Berncich sibling to qualify for Bakersfield, as his brothers Dalton and Tanner both achieved the feat in the early 2010s.

“Especially as a junior, that’s all I’ve been dreaming about,” Berncich said about qualifying for state. “Both my brothers, they went to state, and it’s just been my dream. I didn’t know if I would do it as a junior because I got cut short as a sophomore. I was just happy.”

Berncich has a bye in the first round Thursday, but will face either No. 11 Daniel Gurovich of Camarillo or Chance Evans from San Luis Obispo in his opening match. Should the NCS runner-up win that contest, a potential clash with the No. 6 seed, Brawley’s Robert Platt, awaits.

Rounding out the trio of boys is Windsor’s Kaeden Timmons, who finished second in the 160-pound weight class at NCS. The senior, seeded second, got four straight pins on his way to the final, where he lost to eventual champion TJ Arvizu via a decision.

Nevertheless, Timmons is still on his way to Bakersfield, where he will face No. 13 seed Payne Perkins out of Oakdale. Also in his quarter of the bracket is fourth-seeded Mason Espinoza from Buchanan.

“When you get to the state tournament, every kid there is a tough matchup,” Windsor head coach Kevin Guinn said. “I like Kaeden’s skill set, I like his motor, and I’m just excited for him to go show everybody what he’s capable of doing.”

Girls

Casa Grande’s Kayla Zeidler is the fourth straight NCS champion for the Gauchos’ girls team. She heads to state after winning a tough 137-pound bracket.

Zeidler is the sixth seed in her bracket this weekend and will face Norco’s Samantha Sampson in the first round. Should the local sophomore emerge victorious, she would face either Elyse Flores from Golden Valley or Julissa Gonzalez of Shafter.

“We’re super impressed with her and we’re proud of her,” Casa Grande head coach Isaac Raya said of Zeidler. “I have high hopes for not only this tournament but for the future.”

Santa Rosa’s Jasmine Vo, who lost to Zeidler in the NCS championship match, is also going to Bakersfield. Prior to the semifinals, Vo won via three straight pins. In the semis, she won via decision.

Vo’s Bakersfield bracket will see her take on Arianna McPike from Mills in the first round. If she wins, then a potential matchup with top-seeded Alana Ontiveros of Pitman is in the cards.

Maria Carrillo’s Noelle Alexander took fourth place at 126 pounds at NCS, which qualified her for state. The junior had two straight pins, as well as a major decision victory in the first round, on her way to the semifinals.

She lost to eventual champion Carmella Foley but had another shot in the consolation bracket. She ended up losing in the final there, but still secured a state berth.

Alexander faces Gwen Jewell in the first round, with West Hill’s Kayla Lim and Gilroy’s Tamara Grace on the other side of the bracket quarter.

Windsor’s Miako Pizzorno — the wrestler who beat Alexander in the NCS consolation final for third place — will face Paradise’s Maya Chiavola in the first round in Bakersfield.

Pizzorno is one of three Jaguars girls who are making the trip to state, with Jolette Torres (170 pounds) and Rawni Self (189) also qualifying by winning NCS titles. Torres is the fourth seed in her bracket.

