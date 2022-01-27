Prep wrestling tournaments moved to Ukiah

Changes to North Bay League athletic schedules stemming from Sonoma County’s limits on indoor gatherings were finalized this week as the postseason wrestling tournament was moved north.

Ukiah High School will now be hosting the boys and girls NBL tournaments on Feb. 12. They were originally planned to be held at Cardinal Newman over Feb. 11-12, but due to indoor capacity limits in Sonoma, moving them to Mendocino County — which isn’t under the same restrictions — makes it more feasible for the event to be held, officials said. Cardinal Newman will host the tournament next year.

As a qualifier event for the North Coast Section championships, it’s critical that the league tournament is held. If it’s not, then local wrestlers will not have a chance to compete at the NCS or state championships.

The original plan had the girls tournament on Feb. 11, the final day the Sonoma County order is set to be in effect, with the boys tournament to follow the next day. Coaches considered leaving the format and location untouched but instead opted for change in case the order is extended, and Ukiah offered to host.

The final day for regular-season wrestling in the NCS is Feb. 12.

Local tournaments canceled

Earlier in January, the Napa Valley Girls Classic, the biggest girls wrestling tournament in the state, was called off due to COVID concerns. Weeks later, the same thing is happening in Sonoma County.

The 23rd annual Puma Classic at Maria Carrillo, scheduled for last weekend, was canceled, as was Windsor’s King of the Mat. It’s the second straight year that the two premier boys tournaments in the county weren’t held.

Coaches did make attempts to relocate the tournaments out of the county but efforts came up empty.

“It’s just a shame,” said Maria Carrillo head coach Tim Bruce.

Windsor is still planning on hosting its Goddess of the Vine girls tournament this coming week but had to scale it down to fit the parameters of the health order. Instead of the 50-plus teams and 300-plus wrestlers that have attended in years past, the tournament will be more of a dual-meet format, with only a handful of teams participating.

“You’re looking at around 40 athletes versus the normal stage, but you’re just trying to get the girls two matches,” said Richard Dixon, Windsor girls wrestling head coach. “Just trying to get something to help the kids get some competition because there’s a lot of schools that have been having to downsize their tournament or just outright cancel.”

While the tournaments have been canceled or altered, the dual meets have continued, albeit with some changes. League coaches agree that it’s better than the alternative.

“We’re still wrestling,” Bruce said. “So, that’s a good thing.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.