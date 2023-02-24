After day one of the CIF State Wrestling Championships down in Bakersfield, here’s how Sonoma County’s nine wrestlers have fared so far.

All are still in the running to place, but some have a harder path to earn a spot on the podium.

Let’s start with the one wrestler still in the championship draw. Windsor’s Jolette Torres, the No. 4 seed in the girls’ 170-pound weight class, had the best start possible.

She won both matches on the day via pin and will wrestle fifth-seeded Kathryn Hingano from Rio Linda in Friday’s quarterfinals. The winner will earn a place in the semifinals as well as at least a top-six finish at the tournament.

Torres and Hingano have met twice before, with Torres winning by pin both times. They met at state last year, as well as at this year’s West Coast Tournament of Champions.

It certainly seems like the goal of being the first female wrestler from Windsor to place at state has Torres firing on all cylinders.

The other two Windsor girls, Miako Pizzorno and Rawni Self, both lost their opening matches. Pizzorno, who wrestles in the 126-pound weight class, lost to Paradise's Maya Chiavola. She will take on Alisal's Alondra Juarez in the consolation bracket.

Self, who competes in the 189-pound weight class, lost an 11-3 decision to Menlo-Atherton's Alia Vunipola. Self drops down to the consolation bracket Friday, where she will face Jacqueline Torres of Dominguez.

Maria Carrillo’s Noelle Alexander, who also wrestles at 126 pounds, lost a close 2-0 decision to Foothill's Gwen Jewell after giving up a late takedown in the third period. West Hill's Kayla Lim will be Alexander’s first test in the consolation bracket.

In the 137-pound weight class, Casa Grande's Kayla Zeidler won her opening match via a 12-7 decision over Norco's Sam Sampson, with a seven-point second period providing the difference. Zeidler then lost to Shafter's Julissa Gonzalez and will have a bye in the first consolation round Friday.

Also in the 137-pound bracket, Santa Rosa’s Jasmine Vo lost to Mills' Arianna McPike. She'll take on Mya Rashed of Colony in the first round of consolation matches.

Boys

At 160 pounds, Windsor’s Kaeden Timmons lost to Oakdale's Payne Perkins in the first round. Timmons heads to the consolation bracket, where he will take on Cabrillo's Aidan Higgs.

At 170 pounds, Maria Carrillo's Logan Bruce beat No. 13 Julian Barajas from St. John Bosco with a 9-4 decision. Bruce then ran into fourth-seeded Adrien Reyes from Clovis and fell.

Bruce will now have a two-round bye in the consolation bracket.

At 195 pounds, Petaluma's Ed Berncich had a tough opener, losing an 8-4 decision to No. 11 Daniel Gurovich from Camarillo.

Berncich will now wrestle Friday in the consolation bracket, where he has a first-round bye.

Wrestling starts at 9 a.m. Friday and begins with the consolation brackets. The quarterfinals of the championship brackets are scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.