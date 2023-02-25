And then there was one.

The second day of the state wrestling championships has always been the most grueling, and that was the case again Friday as all but one of Sonoma County’s nine wrestlers were eliminated.

Windsor’s Jolette Torres, after losing a 6-1 decision to Kathryn Hingano of Rio Linda, drops down to the consolation bracket and is still in the running to place in the 170-pound weight class in the girls tournament.

Torres will face Abena Adu of Quartz Hill in her first match Saturday with a trip to the consolation quarterfinals on the line.

Windsor’s Kaeden Timmins had quite the second day at 160 pounds. He recorded three straight pins in the first three rounds of the boys’ consolation bracket, over Cabrillo’s Aidan Higgs, George Washington’s Brian Campana and Chino’s Julius Soria. Timmins then lost an 8-3 decision to La Costa Canyon’s Joe Perez.

At 170 pounds, Maria Carrillo’s Logan Bruce pinned Granada’s Erik Anderson in the second period. Bruce then went on to face sixth-seeded Micah Porter from Gilroy and Porter won via majority decision.

At 195 pounds, Petaluma’s Ed Berncich had a tough draw in the second round of the consolation bracket, losing an 8-3 decision to Vista Murrietta’s Noah Bode.

Windsor’s Rawni Self also had a tough draw at 189 pounds, losing to Jacqueline Torres of Dominguez in the third period. Self’s teammate at 126 pounds, Maiko Pizzorno, lost a 12-5 decision to Alisal’s Alondra Juarez.

Maria Carrillo’s Noelle Alexander, who also wrestles at 126, won her first consolation bout by pinning West Hills’ Kayla Lim in the third period. Alexander followed that up with an 8-2 decision win in the second round over Vanessa Alvarado of Highland. Alexander then fell in the second round to Corona Senior’s Katrina Cortez.

Santa Rosa’s Jasmine Vo started day two with two straight pins in the consolation bracket at 137 pounds, over Colony’s Mya Rashed and Foothill’s Delainey Jorgensen. Vo then ran into Whitney’s Alex Maday, who beat Vo via technical fall.

Also at 137 pounds, Casa Grande’s Kayla Zeidler pinned Northview’s Desiree Vasquez in the second round of consolation. Zeidler was then pinned in the second period by Clovis East’s Dreannah Smith.

