Unhittable. Untouchable. Unstoppable.

All would be accurate descriptions of Mason Lerma’s senior season.

The senior lefty was nails at the top of Cardinal Newman’s rotation. Outing after outing, he delivered — oftentimes against some of the top teams and hitters in the state.

Lerma was so dominant that Division I schools finally took notice. He’ll be pitching next season at UC Davis.

For his outstanding efforts as the top pitcher on the area’s top team, Lerma is The Press Democrat’s baseball pitcher of the year for the 2023 season.

Of Lerma’s 19 appearances, he went at least five innings in 12 of them. Of those 12, he allowed five or more hits just four times, two or fewer runs nine times and had two or more walks four times.

He also threw a no-hitter in Cardinal Newman’s 1-0 win over Liberty to open the Boras North Classic — which the Cardinals went on to win — and carried perfect games into the seventh inning of consecutive starts two games later in the season.

In both of those games — a 7-1 win over Maria Carrillo and an 8-0 win over Rancho Cotate — he allowed his only base runner of the game on singles in the seventh. He finished with 10 strikeouts and no walks against the Pumas and 14 strikeouts and no walks against the Cougars.

