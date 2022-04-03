Press Democrat baseball rankings: Cardinal Newman holds top spot

Editor’s note: As part of our efforts to revamp and expand our prep sports coverage, The Press Democrat will be releasing weekly top-10 rankings for certain sports.

We begin our rollout with baseball and softball. By next school year, we plan on having weekly rankings for football, basketball and possibly soccer and volleyball.

Without further ado, here are the first rankings for baseball.

1. Cardinal Newman (10-1)

Last week: Swept No. 9 Montgomery 20-1 and 5-3 before beating Vacaville 7-0. Currently on a nine-game winning streak and ranked No. 21 in the state by CalHi Sports.

Next up: at No. 8 Maria Carrillo, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

2. Casa Grande (10-4)

Last week: Lost to No. 4 Petaluma 2-1, beat Justin-Siena 5-2 and No. 3 Windsor 7-3.

Next up: at Napa, April 13, 4 p.m.

3. Windsor (10-2)

Last week: Beat Archie Williams 5-3 in 10 innings and lost to No. 2 Casa Grande 7-3. Had won six straight before loss to Gauchos.

Next up: vs. No. 7 Rancho Cotate, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

4. Petaluma (5-5)

Last week: Beat No. 2 Casa Grande 2-1 and American Canyon 12-1. Lost to Archie Williams 8-7.

Next up: vs. No. 10 Sonoma Valley, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

5. Ukiah (10-3)

Last week: Beat No. 6 West County 9-5, St. Vincent 13-6 and Arroyo-San Lorenzo 7-1. Enter league play on four-game winning streak.

Next up: at No. 9 Montgomery, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

6. West County (9-5)

Last week: Beat Healdsburg 2-1 and Santa Rosa 4-0. Top team in the NBL-Redwood at 4-0.

Next up: vs. St. Vincent, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

7. Rancho Cotate (6-6)

Last week: Lost to Vintage 2-1. Tough schedule. Have wins over No. 2 Casa Grande and No. 6 West County.

Next up: at No. 3 Windsor, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

8. Maria Carrillo (5-7-1)

Last week: Beat Archie Williams 2-1. Entering NBL-Oak play on three-game winning streak.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

9. Montgomery (6-8)

Last week: Lost 20-1 and 5-3 to No. 1 Cardinal Newman. Have wins over No. 8 Maria Carrillo, No. 6 West County and No. 10 Sonoma Valley. Have lost three straight.

Next up: vs. No. 5 Ukiah, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

10. Sonoma Valley (6-6)

Last week: Beat American Canyon 13-3, lost to Piner 4-3. Have wins over No. 2 Casa Grande and No. 6 West County.

Next up: at No. 5 Petaluma, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

On the bubble

St. Vincent (7-4)

Healdsburg (8-5)

A stellar record through a brutal nonleague schedule lands Cardinal Newman atop our first rankings of the year.

The No. 2 spot was decided on Saturday when Casa Grande rallied for a 7-3 win over Windsor. The Jaguars had been No. 2 ahead of that game but the head-to-head win gives the Gauchos the edge.

Spots four through eight were to harder to judge, but Petaluma’s tough schedule and win over Casa Grande give it the advantage at this point.

Ukiah hasn’t played the toughest of schedules yet, so its first games in the NBL-Oak this week will be a good litmus test. Maria Carrillo and Rancho Cotate are right on its heels.

West County is considered the favorite to win the NBL-Redwood and has wins over Ukiah and Maria Carrillo.

