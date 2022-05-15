Press Democrat baseball rankings: Cardinal Newman reclaims No. 1 spot heading into NCS playoffs

1. Cardinal Newman (20-5)

Last week: No. 2, beat then-No. 6 Ukiah 3-2 and then-No. 7 Maria Carrillo 4-0 to win the NBL-Oak tournament.

Next up: TBD

2. Windsor (19-6)

Last week: No. 1, lost to then-No. 7 Maria Carrillo 11-0 in the semis of the NBL-Oak tournament.

Next up: TBD

3. Petaluma (18-8)

Last week: No. 3, beat then-No. 10 Sonoma Valley 7-1 and lost to Justin-Siena 5-2 in the VVAL tournament.

Next up: TBD

4. Casa Grande (17-8)

Last week: No. 4, lost to Justin-Siena 9-3 in the semis of the VVAL tournament.

Next up: TBD

5. West County (20-5)

Last week: No. 5, beat St. Vincent 5-3 and then-No. 10 Healdsburg 5-1 to win the NBL-Redwood tournament. Has won 13 games in a row.

Next up: TBD

6. Maria Carrillo (11-14-1)

Last week: No. 7, beat then-No. 1 Windsor 11-0 and lost to then-No. 2 Cardinal Newman 4-0 in the NBL-Oak tournament.

Next up: TBD

7. Ukiah (16-9)

Last week: No. 6, lost to then-No. 2 Cardinal Newman 3-2 in the semis of the NBL-Oak tournament.

Next up: TBD

8. Rancho Cotate (10-13)

Last week: No. 8, did not play.

Next up: TBD

9. Healdsburg (16-10)

Last week: No. 10, beat Santa Rosa 8-1 and lost to No. 5 West County 5-1 in the NBL-Redwood tournament.

Next up: TBD

10. Sonoma Valley (10-14)

Last week: No. 9, lost to No. 3 Petaluma 7-1 in the semis of the VVAL tournament.

Next up: TBD

On the bubble

St. Vincent (11-11)

Sonoma Academy (12-5)

It was great bounceback week for Cardinal Newman as it retakes the top spot in our rankings after claiming the NBL-Oak tournament title with two solid wins over ranked teams. This was Windsor’s spot to lose, and Maria Carrillo made sure there was a shakeup at the top this week with its upset rout in the tournament semifinals.

Despite very different weeks, Petaluma, Casa Grande and West County all stay put. The Trojans and Gauchos have proved they belong in the top 4 and while West County has had an incredible season, it’s hard to place it over teams that have played objectively tougher schedules.

Maria Carrillo and Ukiah flip spots this week for obvious reasons and Healdsburg moves up one for its appearance in the NBL-Redwood tournament title game.

Quick note to cap this off: These will be our last in-season rankings of the school year. We’re going to wait till after the playoffs conclude to put out our final end-of-year rankings.

Our postseason coverage of local teams will continue, but the rankings will be paused until all is said and done in the playoffs.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.