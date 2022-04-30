Press Democrat baseball rankings: Cardinal Newman remains top dog ahead of league-deciding series

The fifth week of top-10 rankings for Sonoma County high school baseball teams.

1. Cardinal Newman (18-2)

Last week: No. 1, swept then-No. 7 Rancho Cotate 15-2 and 4-0. Ranked No. 22 in the state by CalHi Sports. Clinched a share of the North Bay League-Oak title.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Windsor, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

2. Petaluma (16-5)

Last week: No. 2, beat Santa Rosa 3-1, American Canyon 7-3, No. 9 Sonoma Valley 8-3 and Washington-Fremont 10-0.

Next up: at Justin-Siena, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

3. Casa Grande (15-6)

Last week: No. 3, beat Justin-Siena 6-2.

Next up: vs. Vintage, Monday, 4 p.m.

4. Windsor (17-5)

Last week: No. 4, swept Montgomery 8-6 and 5-4, lost to Alameda 10-3. Could split NBL-Oak title with Cardinal Newman with sweep next week.

Next up: at No. 1 Cardinal Newman, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

5. West County (16-5)

Last week: No. 6, swept No. 10 Healdsburg 14-1 and 4-1. Regular-season champion of the NBL-Redwood. Has won nine in a row.

Next up: vs. Santa Rosa, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

6. Ukiah (14-7)

Last week: No. 5, split with then-No. 8 Maria Carrillo, lost 4-0 and won 8-0.

Next up: at No. 8 Rancho Cotate

7. Maria Carrillo (7-13-1)

Last week: No. 8, split with then-No. 5 Ukiah, won 4-0 and lost 8-0.

Next up: at Montgomery, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

8. Rancho Cotate (10-11)

Last week: No. 7, swept by No. 1 Cardinal Newman 15-2 and 4-0.

Next up: vs. No. 6 Ukiah, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

9. Sonoma Valley (9-12)

Last week: No. 9, beat Vintage 5-3, lost to No. 2 Petaluma 8-3.

Next up: vs. Napa, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

10. Healdsburg (13-9)

Last week: No. 10, swept by then-No. 6 West County 14-1 and 4-1.

Next up: vs. St. Vincent, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble:

Montgomery (7-14)

St. Vincent (10-8)

Sonoma Academy (10-4)

Another sweep for Cardinal Newman keeps our reigning No. 1 team perfect in league play and on top of this week’s rankings. While it might take something big to unseat the Cardinals, Petaluma is hot on their heels. The Trojans have won 10 in a row and clinched the regular-season Vine Valley Athletic League title this past week.

Windsor and Casa Grande are nearly interchangeable, but the Gauchos have a head-to-head win that will keep them one spot ahead — for now. Windsor has the potential to play spoiler this upcoming week with a two-game series against Cardinal Newman. The Cardinals have not lost to a team from Sonoma County yet this season and could clinch the NBL-Oak title with a win over the Jaguars on Tuesday.

West County also just keeps on winning. It clinched the NBL-Redwood title on Friday night, completing a two-game sweep of Healdsburg. West County hasn’t lost since the final game of Montgomery’s A.L. Rabinovitz tournament in late March.

Ukiah drops a spot and Maria Carrillo rises on as the two teams split their series last week. Rancho Cotate also falls to No. 8 following a sweep by Cardinal Newman.

